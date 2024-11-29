There are already numerous headphones deals this Black Friday, but if you're on the hunt for a great pair of wireless over-ears for yourself or as a gift for someone, you might check out the Beats Studio Pro. The ANC headphones are down to $159 on Amazon and Best Buy after a massive $190 (54 percent) cut.

This is a new low for the Beats Studio Pro or $10 lower than the previous record. Even better, both retailers have all the colorways of the headphones including the Kim Kardashian finishes.

Affiliate offer Beats Studio Pro (2023) Take $190 off on the Beats Studio Pro (2023) on Amazon and Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

We recommend the Beats Studio Pro for many good reasons. Among them is the revamped internal and acoustic platform for improved sound. There's also a lossless audio via USB-C. Moreover, the Beats Studio Pro over-ears offer significantly enhanced audio fidelity, thanks to the redesigned 40 mm drivers and new digital processor.

Beats Studio Pro (2023) features lossless audio via USB-C / © Beats by Dr Dre

Similar to the pricier AirPods Max (review), the Beats Studio Pro feature fully adaptive noise-cancellation capability, which performs commendably in blocking conversation and industrial noises. If you're the opposite, you can easily switch to the transparency mode. Additionally, the audio cans support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound effects.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are compatible with iOS and Android, with the latter you'll get functions like Google Fast Pair, seamless switching, and Find My Device. With a paired iPhone, you'll get to take advantage of voice assistant or Siri, one-touch pairing, and over-the-air updates.

Apple rates the battery life in the Beats Studio Pro to last 40 hours, which is more than average. This is down to 24 hours if you enable ANC or transparency mode. There's a quick charge support, providing a few hours or playback time from a quick 5-minute charge.

Are you looking to buy new headphones this Black Friday? What are your thoughts on the Beats Studio Pro? Let us know in the comments.