With the Spring sale behind us, early Easter deals are already rolling in. Many of Apple’s Beats devices are part of the sale at Amazon and Best Buy, including the popular Beats Studio Buds +, which have dropped back to their record-low price of $99—a $70 discount (41%) from the usual $169.

At Amazon, all four color options of the wireless ANC earbuds—including Transparent and Cosmic Silver—are available at this discounted price. Meanwhile, Best Buy is offering the deal on Black/Gold, Transparent, and Ivory finishes.

Why Android and iPhone Users Should Consider the Beats Studio Buds +

The Beats Studio Buds + are an upgraded version of the standard Beats Studio Buds, but they retain the same compact in-ear design. Each earbud has a multi-function button, which remains responsive even when wet, thanks to IPX4 water resistance. Additionally, users can control the earbuds via the Beats app for an intuitive experience.

The Studio Buds + feature redesigned acoustic vents, improving airflow to reduce ear pressure and enhance audio quality. Apple has also refined the sound profile, boasting punchier bass and ultra-low frequencies for a cleaner audio experience.

Beats Studio Buds + are launched with a transparent variant / © Beats

Additionally, adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode have been significantly upgraded. The new ANC is rated to be 1.6 times more effective than before, while the transparency mode blends seamlessly with ambient noise for a natural listening experience. Improved microphones also ensure clearer voice calls.

The Beats Studio Buds + offer a solid 9-hour battery life on a single charge (with ANC and transparency mode off), extending to 36 hours with the charging case. They also support fast charging, providing 1 hour of playback from just a 5-minute charge.

One of the biggest perks of the Beats Studio Buds + is their seamless compatibility with both iPhone (iOS) and Android devices. They also support features like Google Fast Pair and Find My Device, making them a versatile choice regardless of your smartphone brand.

With a $70 discount, improved ANC, long battery life, and universal compatibility, the Beats Studio Buds + are a fantastic deal for both Android and iPhone users.

Would you grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds + at this price? Let us know your thoughts!