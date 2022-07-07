Asus Zenfone 9 leaked: Small phone fans should start saving!

Detailed information about Asus' Zenfone 9 has surfaced on the web! And I tell you, dear fans of small smartphones , it really looks good! According to the information, the phone will feature a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, the fastest Android processor currently available, and a 3.5-millimeter jack. Let's take a look at the whole thing (under the microscope)!

If you regularly read NextPit, you surely know about my love for small smartphones! I personally bought the iPhone 13 mini after a long-term test, wrote some thoughts about the health benefits of small phones , and sold my private Pixel 6 after a few weeks. The new info about the Asus Zenfone 9 is therefore the highlight of the tech week for me!

But news should be objective, and therefore only an official video from Asus has surfaced on the web for now. As TechGoing reports, the roughly 1-minute clip surfaced on a YouTube channel of the manufacturer and was then quickly removed again. Since it was downloaded by fans and uploaded to YouTube again, you can see the video embedded in the article.

Hardware very promising at first glance

Like the predecessor, the Asus Zenfone 8, the Zenfone 9 is supposed to be equipped with a 5.9-inch display. It seems to be manufactured by Samsung and to offer a 120 hertz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which already performed very well in our review of Asus' ROG Phone 6 Pro, is supposed to provide ample power.

The 3.5-millimeter jack is also supposed to be present in the Zenfone 9. / © NextPit

The video shows a rather curious backpack mount as well as a laterally placed fingerprint sensor and mentions an IP54 certification. Furthermore, there is a dual camera on the back, which is led by an IMX766 sensor including 6-axis gimbal stabilization. A 4,300 mAh battery and a 3.5 millimeter jack are also said to be on board.

Based on our review of the Zenfone 8 from last year, the Zenfone 9 could be a really interesting development. When Asus will officially introduce the phone (and send us a test device 🤓) cannot be estimated at the moment. However, if Asus already uploads videos and accidentally publishes them, a presentation should not take too long.

