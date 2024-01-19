Asus' Premium Zenfone 11 Ultra Could Launch Soon

Asus launched the ROG Phone 8 series earlier this month. Apart from these new gaming smartphones, Asus may also refresh the Zenfone range soon with the rumored Zenfone 11 Ultra. The existence of the flagship Android device was spotted again, suggesting an imminent launch.

In recent years, Asus only offered the Zenfone in a single, compact form factor. While the Zenfone 10 (review) featured a slightly wider display, it remains a compact phone when compared to other alternatives within its price range. There were rumors Asus could introduce a bigger and more premium option in the Ultra category, and the device has once again appeared in a filing.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra exists

As discovered by leaker Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra was recently certified in Indonesia. The device carries the model number AI2401_H, which is the same as the Bluetooth certification that surfaced last year. In other words, there is weight to the idea that Asus indeed has an Ultra-labeled device on the sidelines, waiting to be announced.

The approved filing could indicate the device would soon break cover in the country, although there is no exact timetable yet.

Asus' upcoming Zenfone 11 Ultra and ROG Phone 8 are certified by Bluetooth SIG / © Bluetooth SIG / My Smart Price

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra specifications and features

In addition to the device's existence, very little else is known about the Zenfone 11 Ultra and its specifications. However, one can assume the Ultra moniker stands for a larger footprint and wider display. It's also possible that the build of this upcoming handset will be improved and improve upon the Zenfone 10 with its plastic back.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra might enlist the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC as well. It's still unclear if there will be any AI features tagged alongside the chip and if it boots on Android 14 out of the box. Furthermore, there's a greater chance the Taiwanese brand will also upgrade the cameras on the Ultra.

Of course, beefier specifications would mean the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra could command a higher price tag. As a reference, the current Zenfone 10 retails for $700 in the USA.

What features do you want to see debut in the Zenfone 11 Ultra? How much are you willing to pay for it? Share your opinion with us in the comments.