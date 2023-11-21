Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate is Spotted with Beastly Chip and RAM

Today, there aren't many brands that are into making gaming smartphones any more compared to the past. While the reason might these devices are not selling well or there aren't just enough titles to support the hardware, there are a few names that still offer gaming smartphones, such as the likes of Asus. And now, its unannounced ROG Phone 8 has been spotted.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate benchmark scores and memory

One of the variants of the ROG Phone 8 series appeared in GeekBench's repository (via GSMArena). The benchmark listing confirms that the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate boots on Android 14 and equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It also shows the device uses the plain chipset version and unlike on the version installed on the Samsung Galaxy S24 which has an overclocked primary core.

Although there is no big surprise on the chipset choice of Asus, the said model sports a whopping 24 GB of RAM. Notably, this is a big upgrade from the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate that our colleague reviewed, which has 16 GB of RAM. It's likely that this uses an LPDDR5X type of memory as well, similar to its predecessor, though there are chances this might ship with the newer LPDDR5T RAM.

Asus' ROG Phone 8 Ultimate is confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 24 GB RAM in a GeekBench listing. / © GeekBench / GSM Arena

In the benchmark result, it shows the specific unit scores 2,235 and 7,098 in single-core and multicore categories, respectively. The single-core value is on par with the average scores we've seen lately, but the multicore is noticeably higher. Whether this suggests of a higher clock speed on some processor cores is yet to be confirmed though.

Asus ROG PHone 8 Ultimate charging capacity

In addition to the chipset, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate was recently discovered from a Chinese regulatory certification with 65 watts charging speed via Quick Charge 5 protocol. Plus, it also relies on a USB Type-C with Power Delivery 3.0 interface.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate was launched in April this year, so it's possible the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate and the regular model may break cover in the same period in 2024. However, we can't rule that the Taiwanese company could announce its next-gen gaming phones at an earlier timeframe to better position it better over the Galaxy S24 or the OnePlus 12 that are both arriving in January based on reports.

Do you think that gaming smartphones will eventually cease to exist in the future? As always, we want to hear your opinion on this matter. Share with us your answers in the comments.