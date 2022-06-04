Asus ROG Phone 6 (Pro) coming soon with SD 8+ Gen 1, huge camera hump

The successor to the Asus ROG Phone 5 is slated to be fully announced on July 5th. It's expected that the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro will feature the latest Snapdragon chipset along with a refreshed design. And possibly, with improved camera sensors too, based on the latest leaks.

TL;DR

ASUS officially teased the gaming smartphones ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro.

The upcoming flagship gaming phone will be unveiled on July 5th.

ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro could feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Things have been rather quiet recently about Asus' upcoming ROG Phone 6 series. The next generation gaming phone of Asus is strongly anticipated to come with the recently launched Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, skipping the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is understandable given the company wants to position its gaming phones at the top of the performance chart.

Changes will come to the design of the Asus ROG Phone 6 / © Twitter/u/equalleaks

Not only does the new flagship chipset from Qualcomm offer faster processing. Any device equipped with it will hopefully benefit from an improved cooling system and more efficient power handling. It could also boost both the battery life and performance of the ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro compared with last year's chip.

Larger camera hump, secondary display on the ROG Phone 6 series

Another area where the ROG Phone 6 could get an upgrade is on the camera. A leaked prototype of ROG Phone 6 device shows a wider camera module on the back. That either means a bigger set of cameras will be introduced – or perhaps an additional sensor.

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro may feature larger secondary displays. / © Twitter/u/equalleaks

In addition, some alleged sketches of both the vanilla and Pro ROG Phone 6 models have been spotted. There are no major changes depicted aside from the back sides of the two models having larger secondary displays especially for the more expensive variant.

We're still a month ahead of the global online event of Asus. So, which gaming features are you excited to hear about from the ROG Phone 6? Share your thoughts in the comment section.