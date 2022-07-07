Asus ROG Cetra Pro gaming earbuds feature a wired audio optimizer

Along with the ROG Phone 6 series previously launched, Asus has also introduced new true wireless earbuds for gaming. The ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro in-ear ANC headphones feature a typical stem-based design. However, it gets extra functionality through an in-line audio optimizer, offering upgraded output.

TL;DR

Asus introduces ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro TWS earbuds.

The in-ear ANC headphones can be transformed into wired headphones for improved audio.

Pricing for the ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro is still unknown as of this writing.

The in-ear headphones will be available in October.

With just the earbuds, the ROG Cetra Pro TWS boasts noise cancelling and 10mm sound drivers. In addition, the pair of headphones support SBC, AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs. Asus promises up to 45 ms latency wirelessly, which is better than the Redmi Buds 4 Pro. Users can take advantage of the integrated quad-DAC found in the in-line audio optimizer. This translates up to 40 KHz frequency response and 32-bit audio resolution.

The audio upgrade is possible because of the cable optimizer having a USB-C port to connect with the source. The other end tips resemble shallow cone that hold the earbuds, presumably through magnetic connectors. Sadly, the fancy, mega-colorful lighting common of the brand is not present on both headphones and case.

ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro in-ear earbuds are available in black color / © ASUS

In terms of battery life, the in-ear headphones come with up to 28 hours battery using the case. This is with the ANC turned off. Meanwhile, turning on the function will get you up to 18 hours of playback. Asus didn't mention if the earbuds will be charged if connected to the optimizer.

You'll need to wait a few months if you're eager to buy one. Asus says the ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro will be available starting in October this year. The price of ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro is still undisclosed. In contrast, the current ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds retail for $199 and the USB-C 2nd gen. version for roughly $120.

