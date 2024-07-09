As the name suggests, the Aqara Smart Lock U200 is an electronic door lock for your front door that you can open using fingerprints, passcodes, or NFC devices. Instead of a Wi-Fi connection, the smart door lock relies on a Bluetooth or Thread connection. In the detailed test by nextpit, you can find out how good the smart door lock from Aqara really is.

Design and installation

The Aqara Smart Lock U200 and the accompanying keypad look stylish and are solidly made. Installation is quick and uncomplicated if you follow the operating instructions.

Pros:

Uncomplicated installation thanks to a detailed manual.

Keypad is protected against splash water according to IPX5 certification.

Pleases:

Additional tools are required.

Lock only locks twice with manual calibration.

The Aqara Smart Lock U200 is available in two colors: Silver and black. Aqara provided us with the black model for the test. The electronic door lock measures 2.4 × 2.4 × 6 in (6.23 × 6.06 × 15.3 cm). The keypad measures 1.7 × 1.3 × 5.7 in (4.27 × 3.3 × 1.46 cm).

In addition, the keypad is protected against water splashes according to the IPX5 rating. The door lock contains a lithium-ion battery, which you charge using the USB-C to USB-A cable supplied. Aqara provides four AAA batteries for the keypad, which are already included in the box.

Installing the smart door lock is simple. First, you attach the fixed plate using the screws and the small Allen key. Then screw the smart door lock to the fixing plate. We used three of the black screws for this. Now insert the battery, scan the QR code in the Aqara Home app, and put the cover on.

Installation is easy: First, you put the fixing plate on and tighten the screws. © nextpit Then put the electronic door lock on and screw it tightly. © nextpit Insert the battery, scan the QR code in the Aqara Home app and put the cover on. © nextpit The Aqara Smart Lock U200 is an unobtrusive, yet stylish electronic door lock. © nextpit

If you have any complications or simply can't make any more progress, we recommend that you take a look at the really detailed operating instructions. You will also need to register your e-mail address in the Aqara Home app. Last but not least, you need to find a place for the keypad. The keypad has a sticky back as soon as you peel off the paper strip.

For our test, we attached the Keypad to a hallway wall. At no time were we worried that the Keypad would not hold and fall off. Note that the lock and Keypad must not be more than two meters apart.

Here you can see the keypad of the U200. It has a double-sided tape on the back. © nextpit The keypad's fingerprint scanner worked well in our tests. © nextpit

The next step is to calibrate the door lock. This can be done automatically or manually. With automatic calibration, the Aqara lock only locks once. Afterwards, there is no option to set the lock to always lock twice. This works after manual calibration. Here you lock twice during the calibration process so that the lock knows that the front door should be locked twice.