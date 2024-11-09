Top 5 Apps of the Week: Forgotten Memories, Pinnit, and More!

Are you prepared to elevate your smartphone experience with some thrilling new functionalities? Step into the world of cutting-edge applications! Whether you're on the lookout for an entertaining game or a practical productivity tool, we’ve curated a list of five exceptional apps and games, meticulously assessed on both Android and iOS platforms. You can trust that our selections meet our stringent quality standards.

Forgotten Memories: Remastered brings you a survival horror game that requires fast thinking, and you might want to play with the lights on. Pinnit makes sure important notifications do not get swiped away by accident, while Goblin Tools help you get on track with your list of tasks.

HappyCow is an app for vegans who might find it difficult or challenging in hunting down vegan restaurants in a new city or while they're abroad on holiday. Last but not least, Daylio Journal is a wellness app to keep track of your mood on a—you've guessed it, daily basis.

Our editorial team has diligently analyzed each app featured in this collection, ensuring that they are free from annoying microtransactions and intrusive ads. If you're eager to discover genuinely free apps and games, don't miss our "Free Apps of the Week" section, which we refresh twice a week!

Forgotten Memories: Remastered (Android & iOS)

I know that Halloween's over, but this does not mean you no longer have the license to give yourself a good scare. Forgotten Memories is back in a remastered version with better visuals and lighting, all the while offering the same kind of survival horror atmosphere to keep your palms sweaty and your bum on the edge of the seat most of the time.

You investigate a rather strange case, where you have to explore an eerie and unfamiliar place, armed with your trusty pistol by your side (and other kinds of weapons you will pick up along the way). Enemies and danger is lurking at most corners, although you would most probably end up avoiding anywhere with mannequins and dolls in real life after playing this for too long, like I did.

I loved how the entire game oozed with this supernatural feeling, giving me goosebumps and carefully timed jump scares. I even decided to play with the lights on (yes, I do not have the cojones required). Controls are tight, although I would think for games like this where being accurate is always better, using an external game controller would enhance the overall experience.

Price: $9.99 / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Best of all, this is the full premium game, so you do not have to worry about paying more for in-game purchases. There are no weapons, ammo, or items to buy. Basically, once you make your purchase, it is time to get rid of all the supernatural elements in the game with your skills, reflexes, and quick wit (using the right weapon, of course!).

Download Forgotten Memories: Remastered from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Pinnit (Android only)

Have you ever swiped or dismissed an important notification on your phone, only to rue that decision because it reminded you of something important. and by doing so, you forgot all about it? Pinnit is here to save the day then, for all of us with short-term memories. This app will require permissions to access all other apps on your phone, but for a good cause—it ensures all your notifications remain pinned at the top of the notification pane, until you unpin it, that is.

How does it work? The answer is simple. It basically pins all notifications by default, and even tapping "Clear" in the pull-down notification pane will not remove pinned items. They will remain there until you purposely unpin those. In other words, this is a failsafe that assumes you attend to those notifications before removing them.

This can also be a task-oriented app if you are interested. Just create a new notification with the right title and description followed by the schedule (time and date), and voila! At the appointed time, it will appear as a notification.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99) / Account required: No

Pinnit ensures no notification goes unnoticed. / © nextpit

Do note that Pinnit offers a free 14-day trial for free, with all of its features unlocked. Once the trial period is over, you can purchase it from the Play Store for a one-time payment of $1.99. In other words, there are no pesky weekly or monthly subscriptions to worry about if you want to use this in the long run.

Download Pinnit from the Google Play Store.

Goblin Tools (Android & iOS)

Ever wanted an app that has all the answers to life? Goblin Tools isn't that, but it does come close. At its core is a Magic To Do list that will hopefully make your tasks more thorough by generating thoughtful yet practical suggestions.

I love how a suggested list of actions appears upon entering "Clean store room". It will even provide me with estimates for each task broken down, which I have full control of editing. Of course, feel free to remove any of the suggested tasks based on your situation. This is as magical as it gets for a To Do list.There is also a "spiciness" level denoted by the number of chillies, on a scale from 1 to 5 chillies. Basically, the lower the number, the less detail tasks will be broken down into.

Apart from the Magic To Do list, there are also other functions like the Formalizer (transforms language to be more formal), Professor (explaining anything you key in while providing an example), Judge (to help you interpret a tone), Estimator (guess the timeframe for an activity), Compiler (take a bunch of thoughts and transform them into tasks), and the Chef (you provide what ingredients you have, and it'll whip up a decent recipe).

Price: $1.99 / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: No / Account required: No

Let your life enjoy a little goblin magic! / © nextpit

If anything, I would say Goblin Tools is a precursor to AI programs. It does take a while compiling tasks or coming up with a recipe, but the wait isn't that long for me to be frustrated. I would have liked to see the user interface improve though, it looks way too spartan for a 2024 app.

Download Goblin Tools from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Daylio Journal — Mood Tracker (Android & iOS)

If you're looking to maintain a diary without putting pen to paper, Daylio is the perfect solution for you. This innovative app enables you to document your daily mood, with options ranging from fantastic to terrible. You can select activities from a curated list—such as working, unwinding, or gaming—or even add your own unique activities.

Daylio intelligently analyzes your entries to uncover trends and offers insightful statistics through a monthly mood chart, helping you identify which activities may be impacting your well-being. Additionally, it supports your efforts in cultivating healthier habits by allowing you to set specific goals.

It's worth noting that Daylio is built with a robust privacy policy, ensuring that your personal reflections remain confidential. The app is free to use, but for those who desire an ad-free experience, there’s a premium version available for a one-time purchase, which unlocks unlimited moods, goals, reminders, and much more.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes/ In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99 — $59.99) / Account required: Yes

Daylio can be of help to identify patterns and hopefully, reverse negative habits. / © nextpit

I found this app pretty interesting since it allowed me to understand what impacted me on a particular day, leading to how I felt. Not only that, since I can write or simply share photos, it should appeal to a wide range of users, where some might not be too good with words but great at associating themselves with photos instead.

Download Daylio Journal — Mood Tracker from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

HappyCow — Vegan Food Near You (Android & iOS)

If your dietary needs are different from regular folks, it can be rather challenging looking for a restaurant that suits your tastebuds. While vegetarian restaurants and cafes have mushroomed over the years, this doesn't mean they are easy to find at every block. This is where HappyCow comes in.

Things do get worse when you are traveling abroad, especially if you are in a country that speaks a totally different language from you. Why not let this app help you out instead? Armed with restaurant listings from over 180 countries worldwide, you are spoilt for choice with more than 240,000 listings.

You will need to enable your location to find restaurants within your vicinity. It can also let you plan trips ahead, filtering by vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and raw cuisine, among others.

Price: Free (Android)/$4.99 (iOS) / Advertising: Yes (Android)/No (iOS) / In-app purchases: No / Account required: No

Do note that there might be hidden gems listed here which cannot be found on Google Maps, so go ahead and enjoy!

Download Happy Cow — Vegan Food Near You from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

That's all we have for now! We will return next week with a new Top 5 Apps of the Week list.