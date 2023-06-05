Apple WWDC 2023: How to Watch Online and What to Expect

Apple's WWDC 2023 is a multi-day developer conference that is scheduled to kick off today. If you're planning to watch the event online, we tell you how you can catch it live as well as give you the round down of things to expect from it.

The WWDC or the Worldwide Developer's Conference is an annual event for Apple where it showcases the next version of its platforms. There are also cases that WWDC becomes a stage for hardware announcements. That is likely the case for this year with the Cupertino expected to announce the first Reality Pro headset based on xrOS and a new slate of Mac devices. If you're eager to watch the event, here's how.

When is the opening keynote for Apple WWDC 2023?

This year's Apple WWDC will take place at Apple Park between June 5 to 9. The first day will start with the opening main keynote which is scheduled for 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PDT). This will be followed by a lunch at 12:00 PM as shared from the official event schedule of Apple.

At 1:30 PM, the next keynote called Platforms States of the Union, as the name implies, will be focused on the different operating systems of Apple such as the iOS 17 and watchOS 10. The iPhone maker could demonstrate to developers the several new features of these software products.

How to watch the Apple WWDC 2023?

If you're tuning in with a non-Apple device, the keynote will be live-streamed at 10:00 AM PDT on Apple's YouTube channel and website. Those with iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Macs can head to the Apple TV app and go to the Watch Now section for direct streaming.

Apple WWDC 2023 Event Schedule / © Apple | edit by NextPit

What to expect from this year's Apple WWDC: Software to hardware

The WWDC 2023 is building up as a historic event if the company will indeed unveil its first XR/VR reality headset and if the device brings a similar wow factor as the first iPhone. Many fans and pundits are surely looking for any signs of that. Fortunately, we don't need to wait for too long to find out.

Besides the headset, an array of full-sized Mac desktops fitted with the next-gen M chipsets are at the table as well. A bigger MacBook Air 15 could also break cover, although it may stick with last year's dated M2 chip similar to the smaller variant.

Outside the hardware, iOS 17 is reported to get a notable revamped to the Control Center, which has been little change for ages. Meanwhile, the watchOS 10 is tipped to offer a drastic UI makeover along with adding support for the Reality Pro head-mounted display.

Our colleague Camila Rinaldi has given a complete preview of the many things that Apple is going to announce starting today. Be sure to check our highlights here.

What are you looking forward most to the 2023 Apple WWDC? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.