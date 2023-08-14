Apple's Watch X May Feature Thinner Casing and Magnetic Band

Apple may be considering to completely overhaul the band mechanism and casing on its Watch Series 10. The smartwatch could also debut as Watch X to go inline for the 10-year anniversary of the Apple Watch and expected by the end of next year or early 2025, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Presently, the strap or band mechanism on the Apple Watch has been unchanged since the original Watch Series all the way to Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra. This allows the strap to be compatible across different generations of Apple's smartwatches. However, this design also takes up a lot of space compared to proprietary setups like with Google's twist-lock on the Pixel Watch that Stefan reviewed.

Apple Watch X new design

Apple is apparently planning to incorporate a magnetic band system based on prolific leaker Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, the design is described to reduce the overall weight and volume of the watch. However, it added it is still being tested by the Cupertino company and could only arrive to the 2024 Apple Watch Series or possibly by 2025.

Additionally, the unannounced wearable is believed to debut as the Watch X as to celebrate the 10th generation. But more than the timing, the X could mean a major hardware milestone similar to the iPhone X, which was the first iPhone to feature a notch and Face ID when it was launched back in 2017.

The Google Pixel Watch relies on a proprietary bayonet catch for the wristbands. Changing the wristband is a quick affar, but there are not many compatible wristbands available yet. / © NextPit

It's not the first time that Apple's Watch X has been mentioned. It was leaked earlier this year and speculated to bring larger screen viewing estate options over its predecessors that are specifically measured at 1.9-inch and 2-inch wide. Furthermore, the cheaper Watch SE 3 could also debut along with it.

What else might be new to the Apple Watch X

Beyond the band, the Apple Watch X is rumored to get a thinner frame that aids in reducing the dimensions and weight of the watch as well. Apple could also enlist a blood pressure monitoring system to the Watch X and Watch Ultra 3. The latter is reportedly sporting a micro LED panel, although it's unclear if this will be shared with the standard model.

As for the upcoming Apple smartwatch, the Watch Series 9 is said to be a minor change to the Watch Series 8. Likewise, it could still bring a new Apple S9 processor and improved health and fitness tracking features on top of the new pink colorway.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 8 Save $90 of the Apple Watch Series 8 in 45 mm case size from Amazon.

Will it be the right time for Apple to switch to a new band mechanism for its watches? Would you prefer a standard or a proprietary system? Share with us your thoughts in the comment section.