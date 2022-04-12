Apple Watch: Blood pressure feature is coming

We expect new models of the Apple Watch this year. However, there have long been speculations about new features, most recently in a report from Bloomberg. There is hope for longer battery life but also hints that some features are still years away. NextPit summarizes the news.

New energy-saving mode with watchOS 9.

Features to measure blood pressure and blood sugar, unlikely to come before 2024.

Apple Watch 8 gets improved fitness, sleep tracking, and women's health features.

It's still a while away before the new Apple Watch 8 is unveiled alongside the new iPhone. But of course, that doesn't mean we won't be treated to rumors, leaks, and more glimpses before then. According to a Bloomberg report, the successor to the Apple Watch Series 7 should already have some interesting new tricks up its sleeve.

Measuring blood pressure and blood sugar? Yes, but not before 2024!

Fans of the manufacturer from Cupertino have long been eagerly waiting for the possibility of measuring blood pressure with an Apple Watch. The good news is that Apple is making progress with the sensors for blood pressure and blood sugar. However, the bad news follows on its heels. Because it seems that the implementation is not expected before 2024, possibly even 2025!

New watch faces are also expected for the successor to the Apple Watch 7. / © NextPit

However, that doesn't mean you can't still look forward to the Apple Watch 8 launch in September. There will also be some new features to marvel at. For example, a new energy-saving mode should ensure that only the time can be displayed. Starting with watchOS 9, it should be possible to continue running other apps in a battery-saving mode.

The new OS should then improve functions like cycle and sleep tracking and also come up with new fitness features. The Health app is also supposed to have an improved medical management on board. Finally, a new sensor for measuring skin temperature is also expected to find a place in the Apple Watch Series 8, which will not only help with taking a temperature but also with women's health.

As expected, we should get to see the new watches from Cupertino alongside the iPhone 14 in September. Until then, there is still plenty of time and speculation, and we can start with the latter right away.

What feature would have to be on board the next Apple Watch for you to buy it? Write it down in the comments.