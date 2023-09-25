Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Confirmed with a Slightly More Battery Juice

Apple launched the Watch Ultra 2 without any substantial battery improvements over the original Watch Ultra. And unlike most manufacturers, the iPhone-maker does not disclose the actual battery capacities of its watches . Rather, Apple references the battery specs in hours. But if you're interested in knowing the actual numbers, these are apparently revealed.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 batteries

In a teardown video, iFixit has managed to uncover the battery capacities of both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9. Essentially, the new Watch Ultra 2 model sports a slightly bigger cell at 564 mAh. The difference from the original Watch Ultra (review) is actually minor with a 22 mAh or 4 percent increase.

For the Watch Series 9, both the 41 mm and 45 mm case sizes are shown with unchanged battery cells. The smaller variant has the same 282 mAh rating as the Watch Series 8 (review). On the other hand, the larger Watch Series 9 has a 308 mAh capacity or similar as its predecessor.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 Battery Capacity Model Battery Model Battery Apple Watch Ultra 2 564 mAh Apple Watch Ultra 542 mAh Apple Watch Series 9 (41 mm) 282 mAh Apple Watch Series 8 (41 mm) 282 mAh Apple Watch Series 9 (45 mm) 308 mAh Apple Watch Series 8 (45 mm) 308 mAh

Despite the slightly bumped up capacity, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is still rated with a 36-hour battery life in standard use and about 72-hour when battery saver is enabled. The difference is likely to make up for the brighter display panel and the more capable Apple S9 SiP chipset.

As in most cases, we are yet to find if the given watch's battery life estimates are holding through real-world usage in our extensive review. However, if you're expecting any meaningful changes, you will likely be disappointed.

It's quite a different case for the vanilla Watch Series 9. While the battery cells are retained, Apple lists the same 18-hour battery rating in normal usage despite the brighter screen on the watches, which is still notably underwhelming compared to most Android and Fitbit smartwatches.

What are your thoughts of Apple not improving the batteries of its next-gen smartwatches? Will this possible affect your decision when buying any of the new models? Feel free to hit us up with your answers in the comments.