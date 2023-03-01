Apple rolls out Automatic Track Detection - Which Watch models are supported?

Apple introduced the race route and automatic running track detection features to its smartwatches at the end of 2022. The latter was initially available in the US, but Apple is now expanding it to five more countries. Find out what it does, and which Apple Watch Series models support this.

Automatic track detection utilizes the built-in GPS on the watch and data from Apple Maps to detect any standard and outdoor tracks (400 meters) when you're nearby, before you step on it, or even when already have started a run. This allows users to set which lane they are using, in turn, the watch can provide more accurate distance measurements and speed that can be useful to runners.

The data gathered is presented in laps with time, pace, and heart rate. These can be viewed on the watch's workout summary or through the Apple Watch app on iPhones. Impressively, the recorded GPS map can also show the precise lane you were in.

Apple Watch models are supported by Automatic Track Detection

The feature was released with the watchOS 9.2 in December. Meaning, all Apple Watch SE and Watch Series models as well as the Watch Ultra (review) running on watchOS 9.2 can take advantage of automatic outdoor track detection. More importantly, setting up any of the watch models requires an iPhone that runs on iOS 16.

Which countries the Apple Watch's Automatic Track Detection are available

In addition to the USA that has the feature available since December 2022, Apple is rolling it out to Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, and the UK. The Cupertino company hasn't hinted what other countries will get automatic track detection next.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 8 Don't miss the discounted Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon. To device database

Other smartwatches with track run features

Apart from Apple watches, Garmin has a similar tracking function in its wide range of smartwatches. However, Garmin's version of track run does not come with automatic detection, you'll need to manually activate it every time you plan to run in a lap.

Have you tried auto-track detection on your Apple Watch? Which fitness features do you usually most in your wearable? Share with us in the comment section below.