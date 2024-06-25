The Apple Watch has always been the top pick as the best smartwatch to pair with an iPhone. If you're in the market, then you're in luck as Apple's Watch Series 9 (review) has returned to an all-time low price on Amazon, with the 45 mm non-cellular variant dropping to $329 after a sizeable cut by $100 (22 percent).

The deal applies to the red colorway with a matching strap in the same shade and the silver case paired with a blue sports band. And keep in mind that the deal has been running for a few days now, so it's better to act quickly if you want to secure the savings.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 9 Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9 45 mm model.

Why buy the Apple Watch Series 9

There are many great things that make the Apple Watch Series 9 a solid wearable to add to your arsenal. Among them are the extensive health tracking features, including continuous heart rate tracking with irregular rhythm notifications, on-demand ECG, and temperature sensing for more accurate cycle prediction.

But what's specifically new to the Watch Series 9 is the Double Tap feature for touch-free control, more precise Find My tracking, and offline Siri use, which are enabled by the new Apple S9 chipset. With the chip, Siri has gotten faster and more intelligent as well. Plus, the improved efficiency in the processor has retained the solid battery life of the smartwatch despite the extra oomph.

Apple's Watch Series 9 with the same design as the Series 8 including the strap. / © nextpit

Another noteworthy upgrade to the Watch Series 9 is the brighter AMOLED display, peaking at 2,000 nits. This should make the screen content more legible outdoors during sunny conditions. Meanwhile, the smartwatch carries over the robust features of the predecessor such as 50-meter swimproofing and sapphire glass protection.

Apple smartwatches are proven to be lifesavers as well. Like the more rugged Watch Ultra 2 (review), the Watch Series 9 is integrated with fall detection and crash detection, which are still rare features on many high-end smartwatches.

Do you think the Apple Watch Series 9 is now a compelling purchase for this price? Let us know in the comments and tell us if you'd like to see more Apple deals.