Apple's Refined Watch Series 9 on Sale for $70 Off

If you've been eyeing Apple's Watch Series 9 but won't like splurging on its premium price, now is a great time to reconsider one. Amazon has currently listed the GPS Apple Watch Series 9 in 41 mm case size back at $329, saving you $70 (18 percent) off the usual price.

The deal applies to the Watch Series 9 in midnight finish paired with a one-size sports loop band and the starlight option with a matching starlight sports loop. The pink option is also on sale but slightly listed higher for $336, which is still a solid Apple Watch offer.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

Although the Apple Watch Series 9 (review) is a refinement to the Watch Series 8 (review), there are internal upgrades that are worth mentioning of. For starters, Apple gave it a powerful and more capable S9 chipset. The silicon enables offline Siri functions and overall faster performance as well as support for Double Tap gesture-based controls.

The 1.69-inch screen estate (41 mm) is retained, but the brightness has been significantly boosted which peaks at 2,000 nits. This means the display should be legible for most of the time even in bright conditions outdoor.

The Apple Watch Series 9's brightness can now be dialled down all the way to just 1 nit.
Up to 1 nit: The display of the Apple Watch 9 can now also be darker on top of getting a max 2,000 nits brightness. / © nextpit

Despite the speedier processor and brighter display, the Watch Series 9's battery life is as good as its predecessor. The smartwatch is rated to last 18 hours from a full charge, but you can squeeze out more juice if you apply battery-saving measures and turn on the low power mode.

The Apple Watch Series 9 offers reliable health and fitness tracking capabilities. There is an ECG, heart rate with irregular notifications, and skin temperature sensor to enhance menstrual cycle reading and body temperature measurement. You can also rely on wearable as there is fall and crash detection features.

What do you think of the Apple Watch Series 9 now that it is cheaper? Is it a worthy purchase? Let us know down in the comment section.

