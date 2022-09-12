Save big: Apple's Watch Series 7 is crazily cheap on Amazon

Not only the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 8 is celebrated this week. It's also the time where Apple fans are excited for a massive sale of the Watch Series 7 . Both the 41mm and 45mm sizes with cellular connectivity are discounted from Amazon with the biggest selection can fetch you a $150 savings.

TL;DR

Apple is offering huge discounts for the Watch Series 7.

The deal is available from Amazon where you can save up to $150.

Only cellular models of Watch 7 are included in the promo.

The Apple Watch Series 8 alongside the Watch Ultra and the cheap Watch SE 2 were introduced last week. Considerably, the standard watch model brings new functions to the Watch Series 7 such as a temperature sensor and crash detection. But the rest are bland upgrades like an iterative processor and unchanged design that makes last year's Apple Watch 7 a better option if you want to cut costs and still get the basic smartwatch functionalities.

The cheapest Watch Series 7 retails at $379, a $120 savings from the original price of $499. This is a 41mm casing on aluminum material with GPS and cellular connectivity. If you opt for the 45mm version, you will save $129 or 24 percent off. The biggest deal is on the stainless-steel variants that sport either the silicon band or graphite-made loop which starts at $550, down $149 from $699.

Why you should not miss this Apple Watch Series 7 deals

If you're coming from an older Watch Series generation, there are only a few reasons to get the Watch Series 8 this year. If you do not need the temperature sensor or crash detection feature, we still recommend the Watch Series 7. It still has the same battery life as its successor. Apple will even update the Watch 4 and later models with the same Low Power mode as the newer Watch 8 or Ultra.

It's unclear how long the stocks of the Watch Series 7 will last, particularly on the more premium models. Therefore, we recommend you should act fast now.

Do you like to see more Apple Watch deals from us? Let us hear your thoughts on this promo.