If you've been on the fence about buying Apple's Watch Series 10, now might be the best time to give in. Apple's latest smartwatch is currently on sale for $50 off in all sizes at Amazon. This drops the 42 mm GPS-only model down to $349 from $399, and the 46 mm variant to $379 from $429 after the discount.

Both prices are new all-time lows since the Watch Series 10 was introduced a couple of months ago. Even better, you have the option to choose from all colorways, including jet black and rose aluminum, when buying from the retailer.

Reasons to Buy the Apple Watch Series 10

Apple's Watch Series 10 arrived on the scene in September, bringing some of the biggest upgrades to the Apple Watch lineup in many years. Firstly, it is significantly thinner than before, making it comfortable to wear for extended periods or even while sleeping. It also features a larger OLED display, which is more legible thanks to its wide-angle view design.

Despite the thinner build, it is more durable and can better withstand cracks than its predecessor. It also retains the 50-meter waterproofing and IP6x dust rating while adding a new depth gauge certification of up to 6 meters. The Watch Series 10 comes in new finishes, including a glossy jet black and polished rose and slate.

Features and upgrades in the Apple Watch Series 10 / © Apple

Beneath the smartwatch is a more capable Apple S10 SiP, which enables new health and fitness tracking features such as sleep apnea detection and advanced insights into menstrual cycles and ovulation predictions. Additionally, there are life-saving tools like fall detection and crash detection tied to the emergency SOS function. You also enjoy essential features such as Double Tap for touch-free control.

While the battery life on the Watch Series 10 has not been improved, you'll benefit from faster charging times in addition to wireless charging. If you prefer to stretch the battery, you can enable the power saver mode.

Are you planning to shop for an Apple Watch this coming Black Friday? What do you think of the current offer on the Watch Series 10? Let us hear your plans.