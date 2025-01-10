Hot topics

Apple's Watch Series 10 Returns to All-Time Low for $70 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpti Apple Watch 10
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you’re considering the new Apple Watch Series 10, now might be the perfect time to make your move. Amazon is offering the latest Apple smartwatch at a significant discount. The 42mm case size is currently $70 off, bringing the price down to just $329—a record-low deal.

For those who prefer the larger model, the 46mm variant is also discounted, now priced at $359 instead of the usual $429. Both deals apply to all available color options, including midnight, silver, and rose gold.

Why We Love the Apple Watch Series 10

Released in September, the Apple Watch Series 10 (review) is still a fresh addition to Apple’s smartwatch lineup. It’s an excellent choice for users already invested in the Apple ecosystem, offering a sleek and capable wearable that avoids the bulk of the Apple Watch Ultra. Here’s why it’s a standout option:

The Apple Watch Series 10 features a refined build, making it thinner, lighter, and more comfortable to wear. The wider OLED display incorporates a curved design for improved readability, and it’s also brighter than its predecessor, the Watch Series 9. These design updates make it a compelling upgrade, especially for those coming from older Apple Watch models.

A side view of an Apple Watch with a gray strap on a flat surface.
Apple Watch Series 10 is thinner and lighter than the Watch Series 9. / © nextpit

Powered by the Apple S10 SiP, a faster dual-core processor, the Series 10 delivers snappier performance. Additionally, its updated sensors enable advanced health monitoring features, such as sleep apnea detection. This tool tracks breathing patterns and flags potential irregularities, complementing other health features like continuous heart rate monitoring, ECG readings, and comprehensive sleep tracking.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Watch Series 10 introduces a depth sensor, which measures real-time depth during activities like snorkeling or swimming. The updated watchOS 11 also allows users to customize activity rings and optimize their fitness routines with the Vitals app.

While the battery life remains at the standard 18-hour rating, Apple has significantly improved charging speeds. You can now charge the Watch Series 10 to 80% in just 30 minutes, a valuable feature for users on the go.

Which color catches your eye—midnight, silver, or rose gold? And will you be taking advantage of this deal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing