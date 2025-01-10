If you’re considering the new Apple Watch Series 10, now might be the perfect time to make your move. Amazon is offering the latest Apple smartwatch at a significant discount. The 42mm case size is currently $70 off, bringing the price down to just $329—a record-low deal.

For those who prefer the larger model, the 46mm variant is also discounted, now priced at $359 instead of the usual $429. Both deals apply to all available color options, including midnight, silver, and rose gold.

Why We Love the Apple Watch Series 10

Released in September, the Apple Watch Series 10 (review) is still a fresh addition to Apple’s smartwatch lineup. It’s an excellent choice for users already invested in the Apple ecosystem, offering a sleek and capable wearable that avoids the bulk of the Apple Watch Ultra. Here’s why it’s a standout option:

The Apple Watch Series 10 features a refined build, making it thinner, lighter, and more comfortable to wear. The wider OLED display incorporates a curved design for improved readability, and it’s also brighter than its predecessor, the Watch Series 9. These design updates make it a compelling upgrade, especially for those coming from older Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Series 10 is thinner and lighter than the Watch Series 9. / © nextpit

Powered by the Apple S10 SiP, a faster dual-core processor, the Series 10 delivers snappier performance. Additionally, its updated sensors enable advanced health monitoring features, such as sleep apnea detection. This tool tracks breathing patterns and flags potential irregularities, complementing other health features like continuous heart rate monitoring, ECG readings, and comprehensive sleep tracking.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Watch Series 10 introduces a depth sensor, which measures real-time depth during activities like snorkeling or swimming. The updated watchOS 11 also allows users to customize activity rings and optimize their fitness routines with the Vitals app.

While the battery life remains at the standard 18-hour rating, Apple has significantly improved charging speeds. You can now charge the Watch Series 10 to 80% in just 30 minutes, a valuable feature for users on the go.

Which color catches your eye—midnight, silver, or rose gold? And will you be taking advantage of this deal?