Watch SE 2 to bring big display upgrade, Watch 8 with new sensor

Along with the iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 , Apple could also introduce the Watch SE 2 later this year. The successor to the first generation Watch SE could surprisingly come with some major changes including an always-on display feature according to the latest report. And the Apple Watch Series 8 might bring a sensor that was already rumored for the current Watch generation.

Watch SE 2 could get a price bump, faster processor

In terms of design, the Apple Watch SE 2022 is said to carry the same looks as the original variant with options of 40mm or 44mm sizes. The changes, however, will be found in the display functionality and heart rate monitoring according to iDropNews.

Despite the Watch SE having an AMOLED display, it does not have an always-on mode as we know it from the more expensive Watch Series models. That could change on the upcoming Watch SE 2 as Apple is allegedly enabling the feature. At this point, it's unclear if the company will be adding extra hardware components or enable the feature just by changing the software. Potentially, the latter could also give hope to Watch SE users.

As for the other features, Apple is also said to improve the heart rate sensor on the Watch SE 2 by adding an ECG monitoring. The new function was greatly missed from the Watch SE while available to Watch Series 7. In addition, fast charging is also mentioned – the precise charging speed is yet to be confirmed though – we'll know for sure once the more affordable smartwatch is official.

Speaking of affordability, the tipster is also claiming that the Watch SE 2 will be priced at $300, a $20 increase from the $280 MSRP of the 40mm Watch SE. Lastly, the rumored smartwatch will be powered by a faster S7 chip which could provide a significant boost to its performance.

We've compared Apple's smartwatches and tried to find out which has the best value-for-money Watch model. / © NextPit

Body temperature monitoring could come to Apple Watch Series 8

The much-anticipated Watch Series 8 is also believed to come with a body temperature sensor confirmed by an established Apple leaker, Ming-Chi Kuo. This is on top of the blood pressure feature we previously reported for the Watch 8 as well as the added satellite connectivity.

We don't know much about the said temperature monitoring functionality. Apple could utilize it in monitoring women's menstrual cycles or detecting fever similar to the Fitbit Sense smartwatch. Select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers also support temperature sensing through third-party applications.

While we're still a few months away from the Apple 2022 event: Which features of the Watch Series 8 and Watch SE are you looking forward most? Hit us up in the comment section.