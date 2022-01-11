Apple Watch 8 rumor: New sensors are a long time coming

The Apple Watch Series 8 might still be some time coming, but there are already the first rumors about the new smartwatch from Cupertino. Mark Gurman now reports in his latest newsletter that the new sensors for measuring blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and body temperature are likely to be in development for a few more years.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was only released in October 2021 and the first rumors about the Apple Watch Series 8 are already emerging. According to 9to5Mac, the well-known leaker Mark Gurman claims that not much should really change in the upcoming update of the smartwatch again. This is rather bad news for Apple fans because after all, the Apple Watch 7 only brought a few innovations compared to its predecessor.

So far, the Apple Watch 8 was rumored to bring two new sensors - one for measuring blood sugar and one for measuring blood pressure. A feature that Samsung already offers in its Galaxy Watch 4, but according to current rumors, they won't come for Apple users until the second half of the decade. As is often the case, however, Gurman does not provide a verifiable source for his information. His statements are supposedly based on the roadmap that Apple works with internally. The leaker writes exactly:

Don't expect any of these soon, though. Body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn't be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn't land until later in the second half of the decade - Mark Gurman, Bloomberg

So while the feature set of Apple smartwatches isn't expected to change much, there is good news for the lineup itself. Because we may get to see a whole new Apple Watch model.

Three new models for 2022?

Speaking of Apple leakers, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cannot be left out, of course. In November 2021, he claimed that Apple will most likely launch three different models. Among them, a more robust outdoor variant, an SE variant, and the basic Apple Watch model.

The rumor mill surrounding the Apple Watch Series 8 is still rather quiet, however, there should be more information about possible upgrades to the smartwatch in the coming months. We will summarize all rumors and information on our Series 8 rumor overview in the coming months. So if you're interested in Apple's latest smartwatch, be sure to check back here regularly!

What do you think of Gurman's statement? Do you think the Apple Watch Series 8 will bring real upgrades or do we still have to be patient? Let us know in the comments!