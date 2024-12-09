Hot topics

Apple Vision Pro Ups Gaming Ante with VR Controller Support?

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple Vision Pro Side
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple launched its first VR headset, the Vision Pro, earlier this year with a premium price tag. Despite its steep cost, the device lacks native controllers, relying solely on gestures, eye tracking, and hand tracking for user input. However, a new report suggests Apple is working with other brands to support third-party VR controllers, beginning with Sony.

Not the Native Controllers You'd Expect

Unlike Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta's Quest Pro headset comes with its own controllers. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter, Apple has been collaborating with Sony to support PlayStation VR2 hand controllers for the Vision Pro. This initiative has reportedly been in development for months and was originally scheduled for announcement this month, though it has now been pushed to next year.

The integration aims to enhance the Vision Pro experience by offering more precise input for gaming and navigation. For example, the PS VR2 Sense controller's D-pad and analog sticks could serve as alternatives for navigation, while its buttons might enable gesture shortcuts. In addition, the controllers could support tasks like editing, making the headset more versatile.

Apple is also encouraging developers to integrate PS VR2 controller support into their Vision Pro-compatible games, potentially opening the door for more immersive experiences.

How You Might Purchase PS VR2 Controllers for the Vision Pro

Currently, Sony doesn’t sell the PS VR2 controllers separately from the PlayStation VR2 headset. However, the rumored partnership may allow Apple to list the controllers as standalone accessories on its website and in retail stores.

Sony PlayStation VR2
Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset and controllers.  / © Sony | edit by nextpit

Beyond Sony, Apple could extend Vision Pro compatibility to other third-party accessories. While the Vision Pro already supports basic input from Xbox and PlayStation 5 controllers, these devices lack the advanced sensors required for an immersive VR experience—something the PS VR2 controllers could provide.

This push toward third-party accessory support appears to be part of Apple’s strategy to boost Vision Pro sales, which have reportedly been slow due to the headset’s high price.

Despite sluggish sales, Apple is gradually expanding Vision Pro’s market availability. The headset is set to launch in Taiwan this December, adding to the list of dozen countries where it can be officially purchased.

Do you believe adding third-party accessories like the PS VR2 controllers will make the Apple Vision Pro more appealing? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Bloomberg

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing