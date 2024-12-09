Apple launched its first VR headset , the Vision Pro , earlier this year with a premium price tag. Despite its steep cost, the device lacks native controllers, relying solely on gestures, eye tracking, and hand tracking for user input. However, a new report suggests Apple is working with other brands to support third-party VR controllers, beginning with Sony.

Not the Native Controllers You'd Expect

Unlike Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta's Quest Pro headset comes with its own controllers. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter, Apple has been collaborating with Sony to support PlayStation VR2 hand controllers for the Vision Pro. This initiative has reportedly been in development for months and was originally scheduled for announcement this month, though it has now been pushed to next year.

The integration aims to enhance the Vision Pro experience by offering more precise input for gaming and navigation. For example, the PS VR2 Sense controller's D-pad and analog sticks could serve as alternatives for navigation, while its buttons might enable gesture shortcuts. In addition, the controllers could support tasks like editing, making the headset more versatile.

Unlike the Vision Pro, Meta's Quest Pro has a set first-party of controllers.

Apple is also encouraging developers to integrate PS VR2 controller support into their Vision Pro-compatible games, potentially opening the door for more immersive experiences.

How You Might Purchase PS VR2 Controllers for the Vision Pro

Currently, Sony doesn’t sell the PS VR2 controllers separately from the PlayStation VR2 headset. However, the rumored partnership may allow Apple to list the controllers as standalone accessories on its website and in retail stores.

Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset and controllers. / © Sony | edit by nextpit

Beyond Sony, Apple could extend Vision Pro compatibility to other third-party accessories. While the Vision Pro already supports basic input from Xbox and PlayStation 5 controllers, these devices lack the advanced sensors required for an immersive VR experience—something the PS VR2 controllers could provide.

This push toward third-party accessory support appears to be part of Apple’s strategy to boost Vision Pro sales, which have reportedly been slow due to the headset’s high price.

Despite sluggish sales, Apple is gradually expanding Vision Pro’s market availability. The headset is set to launch in Taiwan this December, adding to the list of dozen countries where it can be officially purchased.

Do you believe adding third-party accessories like the PS VR2 controllers will make the Apple Vision Pro more appealing? Share your thoughts in the comments below!