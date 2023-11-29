Hot topics

Apple's Cheaper Spatial Headset May Cost Half of the Vision Pro

Screenshot 2023 06 05 at 20.37.03
© Apple
Apart from the premium Vision Pro that is slated to be launched in 2024, Apple is also rumored to be developing a cheaper version of its extended/mixed reality headset. Now, a report is shedding more light on the possible pricing and release schedule of the said head-mounted display wearable.

According to the information shared by Taiwanese outlet DigiTimes, Apple is currently working on four spatial headsets that include the 2nd gen Vision Pro and a more affordable entry. Besides the existence of the two other headsets, not much else is known about these models.

As for the standard or cheaper version of the Vision headset, the source stated that there is already a supplier BOM or bill of materials for the device. It is tipped that the materials used on the headset are half of the Vision Pro. Meaning, there's a pretty good chance the actual price of the device could cost north of $1700, which is around half of the premium headset that retails for $3500.

Apple Vision Pro screenshots from WWDC 23
The Apple Vision Pro features 2x Ultra high-res micro-OLED displays, Apple M2, and Apple R2 chipsets. / © Apple, edit by nextpit

At the same time, the launch timing of the non-pro Vision headset might also help lower the final price eventually. This is given since the costs of components tend to decrease over time.

Of course, the price reduction would likely result in Apple ditching some high-end features from the low-cost headset. We might likely see a less capable chipset and tracking technologies powering the device and also a different type of display, among other cost-cutting measures.

The publication added that Apple plans to start the production of the unannounced Vision headset by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, it is only in the second half of 2025 that it sees the device will finally go official.

How much do you think are you willing to pay for this low-cost Apple Vision mixed-reality wearable? Would it be logical if Apple will offer a sub-$1000 headset? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Via: MacRumors Source: DigiTimes

