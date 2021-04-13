Apple confirms "Spring Loaded" event: New iPad models on the way?

After Siri apparently accidentally leaked a new Apple event, the company a few hours ago confirmed that it is indeed holding an event on April 20 - less than a week from now. The special event has been dubbed "Spring Loaded".

It is interesting to note that the "Spring Loaded" event comes almost two months before another event that Apple is scheduled to hold during the sidelines of WWDC 2021.

Is "Spring Loaded" a reference to a new holder for the Apple Pencil? / © NextPit

Curiously, this very date was already being talked about on the internet on the morning of April 13. Because it was none other than Apple's own voice assistant Siri (of all people) that leaked the event. Apparently, when people asked Apple "When is the next Apple event?" the voice assistant is said to have replied that the special event would take place on April 20 at Apple Park.

Now that the dates are here, what will we be actually seeing at the event?

Spring Loaded - are there really only iPads to see here?

Soon after the announcement of the event, tech bloggers are on a mission to make sense of the term "Spring Loaded". While some say it is a reference to the weather 'Spring' there are others who seem to believe the name is also a take on the spring mechanism that Apple could use on the next-generation iPad it may launch at the event.

As the case has been with all of Apple's 2020 events, the April 2021 event will also be broadcast digitally. For those wondering, the live stream kickstarts at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 20.

Will you be watching?