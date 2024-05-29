After a few years of speculation, Apple has finally adopted OLED displays in its large screen devices, with the M4 iPad Pro being the first among the tablet range . It is expected that this technology will trickle down to Apple's other large form factors, including its laptops. A new forecast narrows down when the first OLED-fitted MacBook could arrive.

First OLED MacBook laptop

In a new research note of Omdia (via MacRumors), it is said that Apple is “highly likely” to launch the first MacBook Pro laptops equipped with advanced OLED displays as early as 2026. The given timing would put it a year and a half from the debut of M3 MacBook Pro and subsequently aligns the technology to arrive with the M5 MacBook.

The forecast contradicts the report published by outlet The Elec earlier this year which tipped of the first MacBook with OLED displays would only come in 2027. It was added that Samsung will supply OLED panels to Apple.

It was not specified why Apple would delay the switch from mini-LED to OLED in its MacBook range, but there might be a few reasons for this. For instance, it is likely that display makers such as LG and Samsung have not been able to produce displays that meet Apple's standards or that these larger OLED displays are not yet viable to be mass-produced.

Apple's M4 iPad Pro 2024 uses a tandem OLED display that brings higher brightness than the standard OLED display. / © nextpit

Another reason is that Apple is waiting for tandem OLED to be ready in even larger form factors like laptops. It is noted that the recently launched M4 iPad Pro uses a two-layer OLED panel that provides many advantages like a higher brightness output over the conventional OLED panel.

Presently, tandem OLED displays in the iPad Pro produce 1000 nits of typical brightness and about 1600 nits in HDR, while the mini-LED in the M3 MacBook Pro only provides 600 nits of typical brightness level.

Apart from the MacBook Pro, Apple was also rumored to be working on adopting OLED to its other tablets, with the iPad Mini slated in 2026 to feature the said panel.

Do you think that Apple's OLED MacBook Pro will be worth the wait? What are your opinion about the use of such technology? Let's discuss it in the comments.