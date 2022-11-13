Apple has now a launch date for its first XR headset based on Reality OS

Apple's first mixed reality or XR headset dubbed as "Reality Pro" didn't debut in 2022. And this suggests that it will be introduced sometime in 2023. A new report from a research firm narrows down that timing into Q2 2023 alongside details of limited production availability due to a surprising reason.

Not all fans will be able to test the first Apple VR/AR glasses when the pair should come out next year. According to DigiTimes, Apple will only begin the production of the upcoming "Reality Pro" in March 2023. This should be followed by an announcement in May with an eventual release on Apple's 2023 WWDC event where the realityOS or rOS could also be unveiled.

The source predicts that the Apple XR headset will be in limited quantity as the Cupertino giant plans to test its adoption first. It is estimated that only 0.7 to 0.8 million units will be shipped in the first year. At the same time, Apple does not want to risk big portions of their investments if ever the rumored headset will sell poorly.

Another reason may be due to the cost of the device. The Apple headset is said not intended for mass consumers because of the expensive components and process when manufacturing one. In contrast, the Meta Quest Pro retails for $1500, so it is safe to say Apple will ask for a similar price or more.

Apple is not totally abandoning the budget category. It was speculated before that they are working in distinct categories including fully augmented glasses, which could be a cheaper option. 2023 is already upon us, thus, we won't be surprised if additional details surrounding the Apple Reality Pro emerge along the way.

