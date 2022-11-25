Buy the MacBook Pro M1 Pro with a rare $400 discount on Black Friday

Waited to upgrade your notebook during Black Friday ? Then look no further than this MacBook Pro deal on Amazon. Apple's 14-inch laptop is 20% off for the M1 Pro-equipped model, resulting in a $400 saving over the MSRP.

The long-running MacBook Pro line doesn't need introductions, serving as the flagship line for Apple's portables. The jump to ARM's architecture not only reestablished the aura of exclusivity to Cupertino's machines but also resulted in significant jumps in both performance and energy efficiency.

Why you should consider the MacBook Pro as your next laptop?

The M1 Pro chip powering the discounted MacBook Pro includes a 10-core CPU using Apple's in-house design mixing performance and efficiency cores, a 32-core GPU for games and graphical-intensive tasks, and a 16-core neural processor for AI tasks. And all of that without compromising on the battery life, with up to 17 hours of runtime, according to Apple.

The 2021 MacBook Pro model also fixes a couple of criticisms thrown at the previous generations, including a more generous port selection, with the return of the MagSafe charging port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and three Thunderbolt ports using the USB-C connector. Oh, and for the photography crowd, there is an SDXC card reader as well.

All in all, this MacBook Pro deal is perfect for creative professionals that require performance, mobility, and all-day battery life, with the flexibility and conveniences brought by Apple's macOS ecosystem and integrations with the company's other devices.

