Although we already know Apple will launch its new iPhones and wearables next week at "It's Glowtime" event , the company is also expected to refresh its Mac lineup, including the redesigned Mac Mini. Now, apart from the new M4 chipset and a new look for its desktop PCs, additional details have emerge that the Cupertino company will completely ditch USB-A ports.

Apple will phase out USB-A ports from its products

Since launching the all-new Mac Mini in 2010, the computer has transitioned to include both USB-C ports while retaining the USB-A port. However, it is now reported the next-generation Mac Mini will lose the USB-A interface for good.

According to the Power On newsletter of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming Mac Mini will feature five USB-C ports, with two positioned in front and three at the back. The device should also retain the HMDI and Ethernet ports and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Apple's M2 Pro Mac Mini features two extra Thunderbolt ports than the base model. / © nextpit

This was mentioned about the M4 Pro version of the Mac Mini, so it's unclear how different will it be from the standard M4 Mac Mini. As a comparison, the current M2 Mac Mini has fewer USB ports while the M2 Pro Mac Mini (review) has five.

The transition to full USB-C Thunderbolt ports is not surprising given Apple has been slowly phasing out USB-A ports from its other devices like the MacBook.

Other changes in the Apple M4 Mac Mini

Apart from the port array, Gurman added the M4 Mac Mini will have an internal power supply as opposed to having a power adapter. The new Mac Mini is also touted to feature an overhauled chassis, which will be more compact but taller than the current generation. It's unclear what are the planned internal changes in design, such as if there will be improved cooling.

According to MacRumors, the M4 Mac Mini and M4 MacBook are going to be announced in October, more than a month from the alleged iPhone event next week. Meanwhile, the new wave of Macs is expected to ship in November similar to the launch window of the M3 MacBook Pro (review) from last year.

Affiliate offer Apple Mac Mini M2

Apart from the transition to USB-C ports and a faster processor, what other enhancements would you like to see in the next-gen Mac Mini? Do you think we will see a bigger base memory to support generative AI? Let us know in the comments.