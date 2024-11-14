Hot topics

Apple's M2 MacBook Air with 16 GB RAM for $749 is a Must-Have Laptop

It appears more brands are marking down their devices ahead of Black Friday, and Apple is among them. A slew of Apple products, including the M2 MacBook Air, are seeing significant discounts. The Apple Intelligence-ready MacBook laptop has just returned to its best price of $749 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $250 cut from the usual price.

The deal covers both the 8/256GB and 16/256GB configurations of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, both priced at $749, though the latter requires a coupon when checking out at Amazon. Opting for the configuration with more RAM gives you greater value for your money.

Why You Should Buy the M2 MacBook Air

Apple launched the M2 MacBook Air (review of the 15-inch) in late 2022, followed by a larger model the next year. While it's not the latest model, it remains a solid pick for many users, especially students or casual users on a budget.

It features a bright and crisp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1664. The display outputs 500 nits of brightness and is certified with Apple's True Tone for accurate color. The panel also houses a 1080p FaceTime camera, which is considered one of the best for video conferences in its class.

MacBook Air M2
The MacBook Air's display: Razor sharp resolution with a large notch to house the webcam. / © nextpit

The M2 MacBook Air is preferred for its sleek and lightweight build, making it easier to transport compared to the Pro counterpart. Despite its thinness, its speakers deliver impressive sound. The only small gripe is that it features just two Thunderbolt ports, in addition to the MagSafe for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack. However, this limited interface can be addressed by using a USB hub.

The Apple M2 SoC that powers the machine offers snappy performance, outpacing many of its alternatives in the same price range. The chip has an 8-core processor and 8-core graphics, while the 16-core neural engine handles machine learning processes, including the new Apple Intelligence features.

Do you think the Apple M2 MacBook Air is now worth the price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

