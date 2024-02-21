Apple iRing: No Brand is Immune to the Smart Ring Fever

Just this morning, we reported on the possible presentation date of the Samsung Galaxy Ring . And now we have received a media report stating that Apple is also working on a smart ring. It was to be expected that there would be an Apple iRing sooner or later, but the fact that Cupertino is working hard on a new product category is new.

Apple iRing in the works!

Smart rings are the next big thing when it comes to discreetly and unobtrusively tracking your personal health data. And Samsung is apparently not the only major smartphone manufacturer developing such a smart ring. Other manufacturers, such as the Oura Ring, the Ultrahuman Ring Air, or the recently tested Rogbid Smart Ring, have been on the market for a little longer.

According to a report by ETNews from South Korea, Apple now also appears to be working on its iRing. However, it seems that they are not taking as much time as they did with the recently presented Apple Vision Pro headset or the first foldable. The publication refers to an increased number of patent registrations for a smart ring.

These include an application filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in November 2023, which relates to short-range wireless communication that could primarily be used to transmit health data to the iPhone. However, this is not real proof of a near-term release of the Apple iRing. Meanwhile, an industry insider claims:

"Apple has been regularly publishing patents related to smart rings for several years, so advancement to commercialization seems imminent."

According to global market research firm Business Research Insight, the global market size for smart rings is expected to almost explode from 20 million US dollars in 2023 to 197.03 million US dollars in 2031, a growth rate of about ten times over 8 years—an average of 30 percent per year. A market that Cupertino will certainly not want to miss out on with its strong commitment to its "Health" app.

What do you think about the "Smart Ring"? Have you already thought about a possible purchase? Let us know your thoughts on the subject in the comments below.