Apple's iPhone SE lineup has come a long way and is now in its third generation. Since last year, we've seen leaks and rumors suggesting the arrival of the next-generation iPhone SE, which intensified at the start of 2025. Now, a new report claims that Apple's budget iPhone could be revealed as early as next week.

Apple iPhone SE 4 launch is closer than you think

Historically, the three iPhone SE generations have launched between March and April. However, Apple may slightly shift this timeline with the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is set to announce a new iPhone next week, which is believed to be the next-gen iPhone SE. Gurman, a well-known Apple leaker, cites internal sources within the company, making this rumor more credible.

The iPhone SE 4 has been long overdue. It was initially rumored to launch in 2024 but never materialized. If Apple unveils it next week, it will mark the end of a three-year drought since the iPhone SE 3 (review) was introduced in March 2022.

Alleged iPhone SE 4 or 16E dummies show a resemblance to the iPhone 14. / © X/u/SonnyDickson

Gurman also noted that Apple will not hold a dedicated event for the iPhone SE 4 announcement. Instead, the company is expected to reveal the device via a press release, possibly accompanied by promotional videos.

Additionally, Apple is expected to open the iPhone SE 4 pre-orders immediately while shipping is set to start by the end of February.

Apple Intelligence in a Budget iPhone?

The iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be the most significant upgrade in the lineup's history. Leaks suggest that the device will feature a 6.1-inch notched display, finally ditching the outdated thick-bezel design. Unsurprisingly, the Lightning port is expected to be replaced with USB-C.

Furthermore, third-party renders indicate that the iPhone SE 4's design will be inspired by the iPhone 4 and mixed with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16 (review). However, it's unclear whether the Action Button and the new Camera Control buttons will be retained. Leaked details also strongly suggest that the device will feature a single 48 MP rear camera.

The iPhone SE 4 is also rumored to introduce Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of AI-powered tools, which was added with iOS 18.1 and expanded with iOS 18 iterations. This will be made possible by the A18 chipset and 8 GB of RAM, a substantial upgrade over its predecessor.

Separately, there was chatter of the Cupertino company ditching the SE moniker for an 'E' suffix, potentially calling the fourth generation iPhone SE iPhone 16E. We’ll know more next week if Apple officially announces the next-generation iPhone SE.

