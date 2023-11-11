Hot topics

Rumor: This is the Budget iPhone SE 4 May Look Like

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Apple iPhone SE 4 design picture based on rumor
© nextpit
The existence of the iPhone SE 4 or 4th gen has been long rumored since last year. After the last report indicating Apple may delay the launch of the device until 2025, not many details have surfaced after. Now, a fresh rumor is trying to revive some interest surrounding the budget iPhone, which even hints of Apple adopting better specs and more modern design on board.

Apple iPhone SE 4th gen to borrow iPhone 14's chassis

According to the obtained information by MacRumors and citing its unnamed source, Apple is said to use the majority of the iPhone 14's form factor on the iPhone SE 4. This means that the upcoming "Special Edition" iPhone will share dimensions to the last year's iPhone along with the 6.1-inch notched screen, aluminum frame, and layout of buttons, dropping the home button and thick bezels from the iPhone SE 3 (review).

The outlet described that the only outright difference between the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 14 is in the rear panel and type of port. It is said the iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with a single main camera on the back along with a USB-C port that replaces the Lightning interface from the current iPhone SE 3. It also believed the rear snapper is a 48 MP similar to the iPhone 15 (review) rather than the old 12 MP.

Apple iPhone 14 in yellow
The notch is rumored to be coming back. / © NextPit

Consequently, some minor hardware iteration will also result in the iPhone SE 4 slightly becoming lighter at 166 grams compared to the 172 grams weight of the iPhone 14. The publication, however, is unsure whether the Action Button which is expected to arrive on the 2024 standard iPhone 16 models will also be included.

Apart from the exterior, it's unknown what chip the iPhone SE 4 is going to run on. But based on the current hardware choices of the iPhone-maker, we might be seeing the rumored Apple A18 processor find its way to the device. Nonetheless, the mentioned target release window of 2025 is quite far, so there are likely additional modifications and details should come along the way.

In terms of specs, do you think the iPhone SE 4 will be worth the upgrade from the iPhone SE 3? Share with us your answers in the comments below.

Via: MacRumors

