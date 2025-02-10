Hot topics

iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at a Revival of this Beloved iPhone Design

Apple iPhone SE 4 sigle lens camera design
© nextpit
Read in other languages:

Português

Following reports that Apple is set to launch a new iPhone this week, newly surfaced renders of the alleged iPhone SE 4 have revealed what appears to be the final design of the next budget iPhone. Interestingly, the device has a striking resemblance to the classic iPhone 4.

Surprisingly, the source of these materials isn't the usual Apple leakers but rather the popular case maker Spigen. The brand accidentally published a new case listing for the supposed "iPhone SE 4th gen" in a white colorway. Although the listing has since been taken down, archived records are still accessible via the Wayback Machine.

A Modern iPhone 4 Design?

Looking at the images, the iPhone SE 4 closely resembles the iPhone 14, featuring a similar shape and a notch housing Face ID sensors. The bezels appear noticeably thicker, reinforcing its budget positioning.

At the back, the iPhone SE 4 sports a distinct design, with a large single-lens camera module that is almost flush with the panel, accompanied by an LED flash.

Clear case for Apple iPhone SE 4, showcasing the phone's design.
The purported Apple iPhone SE 4 with a flat back, a single rear camera, and a notch on the display. / © Spigen

The device also evokes nostalgia with its flat edges and clean back panel, reminiscent of the iPhone 4. However, the button layout and shape differ, and there's an apparent Action Button on the left side, positioned above the volume rocker. While it's unclear whether the device will feature a USB-C port, it wouldn’t be surprising given Apple’s recent shift to the modern interface.

Clear case for Apple iPhone SE 4 showing front and back views.
The upcoming iPhone SE 4 features an action button based on the case maker's render. / © Spigen

Apple Intelligence in a Budget iPhone

Internally, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to pack a more powerful A18 SoC alongside 8 GB of RAM, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features. Additionally, the camera could see a major upgrade with a 48 MP sensor, replacing the current iPhone SE’s lower-resolution shooter. Reports also suggest it may be the first iPhone to feature Apple’s custom cellular modem.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch at $500, making it more expensive than its predecessor. However, base storage is rumored to start at 128 GB.

According to Apple insider Mark Gurman, Apple will announce the iPhone SE 4 as early as Tuesday, February 11, via a press release rather than an in-person event. Alongside the iPhone SE 4, Apple is also expected to unveil a new pair of Beats Powerbeats headphones.

With just over a day left until the rumored unveiling, do you think the iPhone SE 4 will be a strong competitor to mid-range devices like the Google Pixel 8a and Samsung Galaxy A55? What are your thoughts on its design?

Source: Spigen (Wayback Machine)

