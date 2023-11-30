Apple Could Abandon Its In-House 5G Modem on the iPhone SE 4

Apple is ending its plans to launch custom radio chips and 5G modems, according to new reports. The move could see the company relying on Qualcomm's Snapdragon modems to be utilized on its devices, including iPhones , for the foreseeable future.

The first report comes from a notable leaker which posted the details on Korean platform Naver. User yeux1122 cites suppliers close to the Cupertino tech giant that the company is abandoning the development of its in-house 5G modem due to unspecified reasons.

Similarly, frequent leaker Tech_Reve is corroborating on X (formerly Twitter) of about the same plight that Apple is facing with its custom modem development. However, the account is referring to a Japanese source rather than from supply chatter in South Korea.

No custom 5G chip on Apple iPhone SE 4

Regardless, this would suggest that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will likely debut with a Qualcomm radio once it launches in 2025. It was first rumored that the next-gen budget iPhone SE is slated to launch in 2025. The device is also sporting a major design iteration, including a notch to house Face ID instead of bringing back Touch ID.

The history of Apple's foray into building custom 5G modems could be traced back when it acquired the mobile modem division of Intel. It also started forming its team, which is mostly composed of ex-Intel and Qualcomm engineers.

We see the possible Apple iPhone SE 4 in four colors. / © concept_central

While it did not mention what made Apple abandon the modem business is unknown, it is presumed that the iPhone-maker was unable to achieve a workable chip that would meet its requirements. There are other matters relating to utilization of connectivity patents owned by Qualcomm that are necessary for Apple.

With what we know, Apple has a deal with Qualcomm, with the latter supplying the radio chips and 5G modems. So in the current state, it is likely that the partnership will be extended for more years, which is supposed to end in 2026.

Do you think that it is a good decision for Apple to just rely on Qualcomm's expertise when it comes to modems on its devices? We look forward to hearing your answers.