Since last year, speculation has been building about a new iPhone model, possibly called the iPhone 17 Air—rumored to replace the Plus in Apple’s lineup. Although the next iPhone release cycle is still months away, leaks surrounding this potential device are gaining momentum. The latest leak allegedly reveals the chassis, showcasing a redesigned back that could mark Apple’s next big design evolution.

Though the iPhone 17 Air name isn’t final, emerging reports offer clues about its features and how it might differ from existing iPhone variants. According to renowned analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, the device is expected to sport a much thinner chassis—measuring just 5.5 mm thick compared to the 8.25 mm thickness of the iPhone 16 Pro (review).

Achieving this sleek profile reportedly required Apple to overhaul the device's internals. This includes the removal of the ultrawide and telephoto sensors, leaving only the primary camera.

First Look at the Pixel-Inspired iPhone 17 Air?

Now, a newly surfaced image published by frequent leaker Majin Bu on X appears to show the purported chassis for an upcoming iPhone, which might belong to the iPhone 17 Air.

The blurry image reveals a redesigned back panel with a larger, horizontal-elliptical camera visor positioned near the top edge. The module almost stretches to both sides of the device, resembling the Google Pixel 9 Pro (review) though with small similarities to the archaic Nexus 6P, especially on the top glass bar. Additionally, the island features a single camera cutout on the left side and a smaller hole on the right, likely reserved for the LED flash.

This configuration with a single camera cutout hints that the chassis is for a non-Pro model, possibly the iPhone 17 Air. However, the design could also extend to the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, which recent rumors speculated.

Purported chassis of the upcoming Apple iPhone, which may belong to the new iPhone 17 Air. / © X/u/MajinBuOfficial

Could This Be the iPhone SE 4?

Another potential candidate for this design is the next-gen iPhone SE, which is widely believed to feature a single rear camera similar to previous SE models. However, reports from Mark Gurman suggest the iPhone SE 4 will launch imminently, possibly as early as this spring, while the iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in the fall.

Given this timeline, it’s unlikely that Apple would introduce a major design overhaul with the iPhone SE first. Instead, the upcoming SE is expected to reuse the chassis of either the iPhone 14 or iPhone 15, further reducing the likelihood that it will feature this new back design.

Why Might Apple Be Changing the iPhone Design?

This supposed new design contrasts sharply with the current iPhone 16 Series, which have their camera modules aligned vertically or in a triangular configuration for the Pro versions.

The reason for this design shift remains unclear. It might stem from Apple's efforts to optimize the iPhone’s internals, allowing for a thinner and lighter device. Alternatively, the new layout could be intended to highlight advanced camera capabilities, echoing the iPhone 16’s vertical dual-camera system designed for spatial video recording.

Close-up of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with raised elliptical camera module. / © nextpit

At this time, it is not possible to verify the authenticity of this image. But should the design be realized in the iPhone 17, it would mark a significant shift for Apple, a company known for its distinctive and ever-evolving design aesthetic.

Other rumored features of the iPhone 17 Air include Apple’s A19 SoC, a custom 5G chipset, a 48 MP rear camera, a 6.6-inch display, and potentially a smaller battery compared to the Pro models. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to cost less than the Pro variants. The iPhone 17 series is likely to be announced in September, a year after the iPhone 16’s debut.

What’s your take on this sorcery? Does the rumored iPhone 17 Air design beat the current aesthetic? Drop your thoughts below!