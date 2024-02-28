Apple's Entire iPhone 17 Range Rumored to Feature a Faster OLED

Apple gave the non-Pro iPhone 15 (review) the same Dynamic Island treatment as the iPhone 15 Pro, but the display still remained in the Dark Ages, utilizing the LTPS type display with a slower 60 Hz refresh rate. Moving forward, this year's iPhone 16 is expected to see the base models carry over the same panel, and if you can hold on to your horses, a new report claims the 2025 iPhone 17 will see Apple introduce a faster display for its entire iPhone lineup .

Apple's base iPhone 17 models to get ProMotion

Supply chain chatter was cited by South Korean news outlet The Elec which mentioned Apple will adopt the LTPO type OLED panels for the entire 2025 iPhone lineup. It mentioned that Chinese display manufacturer, BOE, will supply Apple with LTPO displays for the non-Pro iPhone 17, with the sample already sent to the iPhone manufacturer last year.

The same source added if BOE fails to provide Apple with the required component volume, Samsung and LG will make up for the shortfall as both companies also supply displays to Apple.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's OLED screen gets a 1-120 Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. / © nextpit

As with a LTPO-type OLED, it's the same panel used on the existing iPhone 15 Pro (review), iPhone 15 Pro Max (review), and previous Pro models. This delivers a higher refresh rate that is usually at 120 Hz along with dynamic levels to enable features like ProMotion and Always-On mode, something many mid-range Android smartphones have offered for years.

While Apple has remained stubborn by not upgrading the displays on the standard iPhone in recent years, it is hoped the switch will improve iPhone sales figures. The last quarter saw Apple miss its sales target in China. This was attributed to the iPhone 15 delivering unexciting updates and missing out on features like AI that competitors already offer, including Samsung's Galaxy S24 (review).

How Apple could differentiate iPhone 17 from the iPhone 17 Pro

Even with the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus featuring ProMotion, it is rumored Apple will still have a differentiating factor from the Pro duo. Perhaps this opens the possibility of the iPhone 17 Pro (Max) ditching the Dynamic Island in favor of a hidden FaceID, giving these iPhones a full-screen design first.

At the moment, the iPhone 16 is expected to be a minor update from the iPhone 15. The duo is tipped to receive the same display sizes with the only known notable changes to be a faster A18 chipset, an Action Button and new "Capture" key, and a redesigned rear camera layout.

What features would you like to see added to the standard iPhones? Share your suggestions with us in the comments.