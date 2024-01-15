iPhone 16 is Rumored to Feature 8 GB RAM and Faster Wi-Fi

Although the start of 2024 has seen the spotlight focused on Apple's upcoming Vision Pro , rumors about the iPhone 16 continue to swirl in. It is now outlined in a fresh report on what we could expect from the vital changes in the next-gen iPhone's hardware, especially for the standard models.

Apple iPhone 16 memory, processor, and connectivity

According to a new investor's note coming from analyst and leaker Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 16 is set to get bigger RAM at 8 GB, which is a big step up from the iPhone 15's (review) 6 GB RAM. The amount will also be on par with iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max that are set to continue carrying 8 GB RAM.

In addition, the consultant doubles down on his previous forecasts. He explained that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are enlisting the A18 chipset that is based on an improved 3 nm fabrication process. The new chip enables more packed transistors for faster processing while ideally enhancing efficiency for less power consumption and longer battery life.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro display, size, weight comparison / © nextpit

Meanwhile, it is seen that the iPhone 16 Pro duo will be differentiated from the vanilla models by featuring a more powerful custom Apple A18 Pro silicon. This news is not a big surprise as last year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro (review) ranges have been diverged through chipset, display, and camera specs, with the latter getting the better end of the stick.

Apart from the processor and memory, connectivity for the line has been detailed as well. Particularly, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will retain the Qualcomm X70 modem similar to the iPhone 15, but will add Wi-Fi 6E support. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro should debut with Qualcomm's latest X75 modem, which brings upgraded cellular speed and reliability.

A better camera for the Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Surprisingly, Jeff Pu has also mentioned some information related to the camera of the iPhone 16 Pro. Accordingly, the two Pro models will feature a 48 MP ultrawide camera, ditching the middling 12 MP sensor that has been utilized by the iPhone maker for years. The said bigger sensor should boost the spatial video recording of the camera phones.

What's not covered in the report if the iPhone 16 is keeping the non-ProMotion displays, though. It was rumored last year that the smaller iPhone 16 and Plus version will be stuck with OLED screens at 60 Hz refresh rate. But with several months away from the next iPhone launch, we may likely see more details surface, perhaps some will offer some relief.

Do you think that Apple has been offering minimal generational upgrades with its iPhones? What else would you want to see the company adding to the iPhone 16? We'd like to hear your suggestions.