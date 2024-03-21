Borderless iPhone? The iPhone 16 Might Fulfill That Destiny

Apart from having new buttons, the iPhone 16 series is shaping up to feature modest upgrades from the iPhone 15 (review) in terms of design. There's more than just having new physical keys, as the next-generation iPhones are reportedly adopting ultra-thin bezels around the display, adding a snazzy exterior refresh from the outgoing iPhone.

South Korean news outlet Sisa Journal reported that Apple plans to use a new display technology dubbed BRS or Border Reduction Structure when manufacturing the iPhone 16's displays. It mentioned Apple's display suppliers have already secured the technology, and they're ready to apply it in the entire iPhone 16 range.

How will the iPhone 16 benefit from BRS tech?

BRS was described as a major breakthrough from the existing display method known as LIPO (low injection pressure over-molding). Technically speaking, the new technology shrinks the bezels by rolling up and pressing the connecting wires compared to conventional processes.

Among the immediate advantages of BRS includes a significantly reduced bottom bezel on a smartphone display panel. This subsequently results in bezels on both vertical sides and the top to become thinner.

As for Apple, it has already improved the bezel thickness on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review), scaling it down to 1.5 mm from 2.2 mm in the previous iPhone models. Therefore, with another possible reduction, it could most likely make the iPhone 16's display appear borderless and more immersive.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro dimension comparison based on rumors. / © nextpit

Based on what we know, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are speculated to feature slightly larger display sizes at 6.3 inches and 6.8 inches wide, respectively. On that note, Apple should be able to retain the dimensions of both handsets to a minimal level if bezels are thinner on these handsets.

Regarding the vanilla iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the pair is seen to carry over the same display sizes, so it's unclear if the bezel reduction will make them more compact than their predecessors. Most of the radical improvements on the standard iPhones are rumored to arrive in the iPhone 17, including a new display with a faster refresh rate.

With spring well in full swing, we're over half a year from the next iPhone event which should happen in September. Moving forward, we will likely see more leaks about the new iPhones emerge.

What are your thoughts on the Apple iPhone 16 getting crazy thin bezels? Do you think this is enough reason to upgrade? Share your opinion with us.