Apple has been trying to solve battery woes on iPhones either by introducing bigger battery capacities or fitting in a more efficient chipset. The iPhone 15 range brought small battery size increases in all models, despite the minuscule figures, the change was proven to be noticeable. Apparently, the iPhone 16 Pro could bring more promising battery enhancements as leaked details show even larger capacities.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro's battery sizes

Frequent and reliable leaker Instant Digital posted the alleged battery details of the iPhone 16 Pro duo on Weibo. Accordingly, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast bigger cells than their predecessors, with the smaller variant getting 3,577 mAh and the Max with 4,676 mAh.

For comparison, last year's iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) featured 3,274 mAh and 4,441 mAh capacity, respectively. Based on these values, the unannounced iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will see around 9 percent and 5 percent more juices, respectively.

iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 16 Pro battery sizes Model Size Model Size iPhone 15 Pro 3,274 mAh iPhone 16 Pro 3,577 mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max 4,441 mAh iPhone 16 Pro Max 4,676 mAh

These changes are also somewhat among the largest gains we've seen in recent iPhone generations, particularly on the Pro model.

Will bigger batteries mean longer battery life on the iPhone 16 Pro?

Now, it's still mostly vague how the larger batteries will improve the real-life endurance of the new iPhones. We can also consider that the software and chipset will greatly affect the power draw on these devices.

From what we know, Apple is focusing on making the A18 Pro chip, which is slated to power the upcoming iPhones, to be more significantly faster in order to accommodate new generative AI features and more powerful Siri. Hence, the battery gains could be planned in order to compensate the higher performance of the new silicon.

But again, the A18 Pro may still offer higher efficiency and more stable performance than the A17 Pro, so there's a chance the larger cells would be realized into longer running times on the iPhone 16 Pro duo. Regardless of what these battery capacities are meant for, the increase is still a welcome change to have.

As for the standard iPhone 16 models, only the smaller model is believed to arrive with a battery increase as the iPhone 16 Plus is said to get a smaller battery size.

Apple has not officially scheduled any iPhone event for next month yet, but we can expect it to happen in the middle of September based on the usual cadence. Are you looking to upgrade to the new iPhones due to their bigger battery capacities?