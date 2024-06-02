Hot topics

Apple is heavily expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series in the fall. And with a few months going to the special day, we're also seeing major leaks associated with the next-gen iPhone piling up. The latest gives a preview of the smaller iPhone 16 Pro model, which should feature a more massive camera hump.

It is not unusual that case makers in China gets the first glimpse of the unannounced iPhones every year. That's pretty much the same case here as third-party cases for the alleged iPhone 16 Pro are pictured and shared on X by leaker Majinbu.

Bigger camera cut out for better sensors?

While slim details can be made out of the materials, one thing that is quite noticeable is the cutout for the camera island. It shows that this is wider in both side-to-side and taller from the top to bottom section. It also appears to be sitting more closely to the MagSafe provision in the case compared to the iPhone 15 Pro's (review) cases.

In addition, we can tell that the MagSafe charging system in the iPhone 16 has been slightly redesigned with a thicker ring, which is suggested in images and in the previous reports as well.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro cases
Alleged cases for the iPhone 16 Pro show a camera housing that is taller and wider. / © Twitter/u/MajinBuOfficial

The increased imaging area is likely a result of the iPhone 16 Pro being fitted with a 5x telephoto camera similar to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Subsequently, the new snapper should require more volume than the 3x telephoto snapper in the predecessor.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro clear cases
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro cases confirm the new capture button and bulkier camera housing. / © Twitter/u/MajinBuOfficial

But even so, rumors are forecasting of a bigger 48 MP ultrawide sensor replacing the 12 MP in the current iPhone 15. Hence, it would not be totally surprising if we will see the triple camera modules becoming wider and thicker this time.

Besides the new larger camera housing, the iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to feature a slightly wider 6.3-inch OLED display, a new capture button, and a bigger battery capacity. And the same with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it should run on the new A18 Pro chipset. With these upgrades, the handset is believed is set to get a bulkier and heavier build.

Despite the new footprint, do you think the iPhone 16 Pro would still offer a compact handling experience? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.

Source: Majin Bu Official on X

