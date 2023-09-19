Replacing a Broken iPhone 15 Pro Back Glass is a Lot Cheaper

Repairing a broken iPhone's glass back has always been a costly and complex affair, mainly due to how it was designed and the premium materials used. Apple began to lower the repair costs last year, but this was only applicable to the standard iPhone 14 (review) and not the Pro models. Fortunately, the company is now introducing changes to the rear design of the iPhone 15 Pro duo that would make them easier and cheaper to repair.

A cheaper way to repair the Apple iPhone 15 glass

In the support page of Apple's latest iPhones, the price estimates for repairing the rear glass on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are now listed at $169 and $199, respectively. These have been significantly reduced from the previous estimates for the iPhone 14 Pro (review) that begun at $499 for the smaller model and $549 for the Pro Max.

As for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both entries have similar repair prices as with last year's iPhone 14 for their rear glass replacement. Essentially, Apple will charge you $169 for the iPhone 15 and $199 for the Plus version.

Cost of replacing the rear glass panel for the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Model Price Model Price Apple iPhone 15 $169 Apple iPhone 14 $169 Apple iPhone 15 Plus $199 Apple iPhone 14 Plus $199 Apple iPhone 15 Pro $169 Apple iPhone 14 Pro $499 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max $199 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max $549

The change in pricing is made possible by the new rear glass design of the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple mentioned it made a major architectural change in the device chassis that resulted in the panel being easier to remove compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. It is also possible the use of a titanium frame also improved the repairability of the premium iPhones.

Apple has redesigned the internal chassis and frame on the iPhone 15 Pro (Max). / © Apple

Apple Care+ for the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

But if you were to purchase an Apple Care+ premium package together with any of the iPhone 15, the particular cost is be further reduced to $29, which is the same with the screen replacement. The iPhone manufacturer currently offers the 2-year plan without theft and unlimited incident damages at $199 for the iPhone 15 Pro, $179 for the iPhone 15 Plus, and $149 for the iPhone 15.

Like other prominent smartphone brands, Apple offered a self-repair service since last year. It allows users and third-party service centers to have access to genuine replacement parts for iPhones and iPad tablets.

Are you looking to upgrade or buy the iPhone 15 this year? What do you think of Apple's initiative to lower the iPhone 15's repair cost? Feel free to share your answers with us in the comments.