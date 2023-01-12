Tech & Community
Apple is working on a buttonless iPhone — What will it look like?

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Apple is serious about making a buttonless iPhone. A prolific analyst has doubled down that we could see the dramatic change first on this year's iPhone 15 Pro before the company embraces it for the iPad tablets as well.

It was already reported last year that the Cupertino giant is planning to replace the physical buttons on iPhones with a solid-state type. You can expect that these components including the tactile feedback will be made similar to the home button of Apple's iPhone SE 3 (2022). These buttons should then be housed on both sides replacing the power/lock key and volume rocker.

Zero port and button design for iPhone and iPad

According to consultant Ming-Chi Kuo's report, Apple has picked the supplier for the solid-state buttons. The tipster added that only the high-end or Pro models of the iPhone 15 will utilize this design. However, he also speculates that it will depend on the user's reception if this technology will be adopted in future iPhones and iPads.

iPhone 14 Pro Lightning Port
Yes, the iPhone still has a Lightning port in 2022 - but possibly for the last time. / © NextPit

Besides removing the buttons, Apple has been rumored to release a device without a connection port. While this might sound absurd, the reason for this is due to the recently approved USB-C standardization law. But rather than rushing to develop a port-less device, Apple is adhering to EU's initiative by replacing Lightning with USB-C starting on iPhone 15.

Hidden sensors and cameras on next-gen iPhone

Another differentiating factor that perhaps the iPhone 15 Pro Max or possibly the new Ultra variant will boast is the titanium chassis. A fourth rear camera in the form of periscopic sensor is also expected. Meanwhile, all lineup is said to ship with Dynamic Island before of planned hidden Face ID for the iPhone 16.

Would you prefer to have a portless or buttonless iPhone? We'd like to hear your thoughts about Apple possibly redesigning its devices.

Source: Twitter/u/MingChiKuo

