If you're hunting for an iPad Pro as a gift to your student or yourself, now might be the best time to act. While Apple's Pro tablets are quite pricey, they come with premium hardware. Thankfully, the cellular-capable model of the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro with 512 GB storage is on sale from Best Buy, dropping to $799 after a sizeable $500 cut (38 percent).

The retailer offers the M2 iPad Pro in silver and midnight colorways. Plus, this puts either variant at a record-low price and makes it a cheaper option to the 256 GB model and even to the new 13-inch M2 iPad Air that retails at around $800 for the base configuration.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad Pro 11" (2022) Save $500 when you buy the Apple M2 iPad Pro with 512 GB storage and cellular connectivity from Best Buy.

Who's the Apple M2 iPad Pro for?

While there is already a new M4 iPad Pro, it costs more than a grand with the same storage capacity. Hence, this makes the M2 iPad Pro (review) a great pick for those who want a powerful Apple machine without spending too much. Even so, the 5G cellular capabilities here add flexibility for your connectivity needs when you're working remotely or away from a Wi-Fi.

Apple iPad Pro 2022 paired with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2. / © nextpit

The M2 iPad Pro itself has a thin and lightweight profile in a premium design while its 11-inch Retina LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate outputs accurate colorimetry and remains bright even in outdoor scenarios. For drawing and notetaking, the panel is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 which also supports the neat Hover feature.

Fitted with the M2 chipset and 8 GB RAM, this setup is more than plentiful for most users. The hardware can handle graphics-intensive apps and games without a noticeable stutter. The silicon also has top-class efficiency, and combined with an optimized iPadOS, you'll get a solid battery life of up to 2 days with mixed usage. There's also a FaceID for fast biometric authentication and a reliable dual rear camera.

Do you think the Apple M2 iPad Pro is now worth it after this price reduction? Let us hear your buying plans below.