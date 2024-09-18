Hot topics

Hurry and Save $500 on the M2 iPad Pro with 512 GB Storage and 5G

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple iPad Pro 2022
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're hunting for an iPad Pro as a gift to your student or yourself, now might be the best time to act. While Apple's Pro tablets are quite pricey, they come with premium hardware. Thankfully, the cellular-capable model of the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro with 512 GB storage is on sale from Best Buy, dropping to $799 after a sizeable $500 cut (38 percent).

The retailer offers the M2 iPad Pro in silver and midnight colorways. Plus, this puts either variant at a record-low price and makes it a cheaper option to the 256 GB model and even to the new 13-inch M2 iPad Air that retails at around $800 for the base configuration.

Who's the Apple M2 iPad Pro for?

While there is already a new M4 iPad Pro, it costs more than a grand with the same storage capacity. Hence, this makes the M2 iPad Pro (review) a great pick for those who want a powerful Apple machine without spending too much. Even so, the 5G cellular capabilities here add flexibility for your connectivity needs when you're working remotely or away from a Wi-Fi.

Apple iPad Pro 2022
Apple iPad Pro 2022 paired with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2. / © nextpit

The M2 iPad Pro itself has a thin and lightweight profile in a premium design while its 11-inch Retina LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate outputs accurate colorimetry and remains bright even in outdoor scenarios. For drawing and notetaking, the panel is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 which also supports the neat Hover feature.

Fitted with the M2 chipset and 8 GB RAM, this setup is more than plentiful for most users. The hardware can handle graphics-intensive apps and games without a noticeable stutter. The silicon also has top-class efficiency, and combined with an optimized iPadOS, you'll get a solid battery life of up to 2 days with mixed usage. There's also a FaceID for fast biometric authentication and a reliable dual rear camera.

Do you think the Apple M2 iPad Pro is now worth it after this price reduction? Let us hear your buying plans below.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing