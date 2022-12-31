Apple's first OLED iPad Pro could get impressively thin bezels

Apple just launched the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) in October. While we don't expect to see their successors to be launched anytime soon, a fresh report has surfaced detailing some major progress on Apple's next generation of iPads which are planned to utilize OLED displays.

Display analyst Ross Young believes that the 2024 iPad Pro will be the first models to feature OLED panels instead of LCD and mini-LED that are found on this year's iPad Pro duo. He also mentioned that there will be changes to the naming convention brought by new display sizes.

New sizes, new iPad Pro names

Particularly, Apple is said to be working on iPad Pro with 11.1 and 13-inch displays, which are only smidge wider. It would be assumed that these will replace the 11 and 12.9-inch sizes of the current slabs as well as the marketing strategy.

The source added that these bigger panels would result in reduced bezels since Apple is keeping the dimensions of both tablets intact. At the same time, there are minimal exterior changes expected as the Cupertino company could focus on improving the hardware under-the-hood.

Apple's bigger iPad Pro Ultra

This year's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets come with M2 chipset, so it is safe to say that a faster and more efficient M3 SoC might be in the pipeline too. Perhaps it could be ready before Apple announces the 2024 OLED iPad Pro models.

Accordingly, rumors are also speculating of a larger iPad Pro with 16-inch display. The tablet may take advantage of the Ultra moniker due to its more premium features. Details about it are still scarce, but it could be launched at the end of 2023.

It would be interesting to see other iPad developments that could emerge along the way such as the next-gen Apple Pencil and improved Stage Manager feature. So, we want to hear your thoughts on which iPad Pro upgrades are you looking forward to seeing most?