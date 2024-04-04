Hot topics

iPad Could Receive Battery Health Section Like the iPhone 15

Apple introduced extensive battery information with the iPhone 15 (review) and iPhone 15 Pro (review), providing more than just basic battery data information such as cycle count and initial battery use in addition to battery health. In the latest iPadOS 17.5 Beta 1 update that was first released to developers yesterday, clues were discovered, pointing to Apple introducing a similar tool to the iPad.

New battery health section for the iPad

The findings were first spotted by news outlet MacRumors via its contributors. Upon digging deeper into the software code, they discovered strings of code that mentioned new battery health use cases, such as using an iPad regularly “to show maximum capacity” and the frequency the iPad's cell capacity has been utilized.

It also described battery performance as well as battery status if the component needs to be replaced, its warranty, or serviceable information.

iPad batteries, like all rechargeable batteries, have a limited lifespan and may eventually need to be serviced or replaced.

The original battery was designed to retain X capacity at X cycles under ideal conditions. Actual battery performance depends on a number of variables, including how iPad is used and charged regularly. The one-year warranty includes service for defective batteries in addition to rights provided under local consumer laws.

At the moment, the Battery Health section in iPhones depicts battery health and maximum capacity in percentage. Meanwhile, on the iPhone 15 series, Apple added battery cycle count, manufacturing date, and the first date of use.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max
The Battery Health section on the iPhone 15 Pro Max shows the cycle count and first date of battery use on top of the actual battery health. / © nextpit

Will all iPad models receive the extensive Battery Health section?

Based on what's already known, it appears all these will arrive on the iPad. However, it could also pan out that only future iPads will take advantage of this extensive Battery Health section as there is no evidence hinting at its incorporation in existing and older iPad models.

Apple is widely expected to launch new iPads in May which includes the two new and larger OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air models in addition to a larger 12.9-inch variant. All models might run on iPadOS 17.5 out of the box while the definitive version of previous iPad models may arrive next month.

Do you plan to upgrade to one of the upcoming Apple iPad Pro or iPad Air tablets? What new features are looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments.

Source: MacRumors

