If you missed the chance to grab Apple’s tablet during the holidays, there’s good news! The 11-inch iPad Air 6th gen. with the powerful M2 chip is now available at its lowest price—just $499 after a $100 discount (17 percent off) at Amazon and Best Buy. This deal applies to the base model with 128 GB of storage, matching last year’s best price.

Even better, the discount includes all color options for the M2 iPad Air. You can choose from the new Blue and Purple finishes, as well as the classic Space Gray and Starlight shades. For those who need extra storage, the 256 GB model is also discounted, dropping from $699 to $599.

Why Buy the Apple M2 iPad Air 6?

The Apple M2 iPad Air (review) launched last year, featuring notable upgrades while maintaining its predecessor’s lightweight and slim design. The standout improvement is the inclusion of the M2 chipset, which delivers faster performance, improved graphics, and an enhanced neural engine to power AI and Apple-specific features.

While the new model retains 8 GB of RAM, it now starts with 128 GB of storage—double that of the previous base model. Another highlight is the 12 MP front-facing camera with landscape orientation, which supports 4K video for better video calls and conferences. The 12 MP rear camera also supports 4K recording.

The Apple iPad Air 2024 with an 11-inch/13-inch display is a real eye-catcher. / © nextpit

Apple further improved connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E for a more stable connection and Bluetooth 5.3 for greater efficiency.

The 11-inch Liquid Retina display is slightly wider than before, offering bright visuals and high resolution, perfect for multitasking or watching videos. However, it still features a 60 Hz refresh rate. The display also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, including its new hover functionality, which enhances writing and drawing precision.

To complement the iPad Air, Apple introduced accessories like the Magic Keyboard, which includes full-sized keys and a built-in trackpad, as well as folio cases available in colors that match the device.

With its significant discount and improved features, the M2 iPad Air is an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful yet portable tablet. Are you planning to buy one? If so, which color are you eyeing? Let us know in the comments below!