Save $100: Up to 17% Off For All Apple iPad Air 5 Models

Apple's iPad Mini 6 is not the only tablet that is on sale this week. The iPad Air 5 (2022) is still hovering at its all-time low price on Amazon. At $499 a pop, the price is slashed by 17 percent for its most basic model. Regardless, all variants including the ones with cellular connectivity will receive a $100 reduction.

The iPad Air 5 can be had with either 64 GB or 256 GB storage, which now retails at $499 and $649, respectively, after applying the discount. All five color options are available including the new purple, pink, and blue on top of space gray and muted gold.

If you're not relying on Wi-Fi connectivity, the 5G-ready iPad starts at $649, which is a Benjamin cheaper than its regular price. Unfortunately, only the 64 GB model is listed in this sale, so you're going to have to remain with the non-cellular version if you'd like to enjoy more storage space.

Apple iPad Air 5 is a phenomenal tablet

Very little has changed on the outside of the 5th gen iPad Air. However, Apple retained the sleek and premium design of the previous iPad model. The company also made solid improvements underneath the hood, throwing in a snappy Apple M1 chipset that boasts plenty of horsepower over the Bionic chipset found in iPhones. More importantly, the RAM count has doubled to 8 GB, making it capable of handling more apps and games without slowing down.

In our revisited iPad Air 5 review, we found its display to be still one of the best panels we've come across to date. We also liked how it supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil that provides a natural handwriting and fluid drawing experience. At the top of the display lies a larger 12MP sensor that captures a wider field of view, coming in handy when utilizing the Center Stage mode during video calls.

The Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) boasts a 10.9-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2nd gen compatibility. / © NextPit

Even the battery department of the latest iPad Air has made marked improvements, boasting an exceptional battery life. It can last an entire day of use including a few gaming sessions and document editing without missing a beat. Furthermore, charging it and transferring files over the newer USB-C 3.2 port is much faster than before.

The iPadOS 16 update gives the iPad Air 5 several new features, including Apple's Stage Manager. This mode allows you to multitask in a manner similar to the MacBook where you can run apps simultaneously in just one window. Additionally, the software update introduces a revamped weather app.

At the discounted price of $499, the iPad Air (2022) offers better value than ever before. You'll just need to act fast to take advantage of this limited-time deal. We are also curious to know whether you intend to purchase one?