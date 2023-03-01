This Is Not a Drill, All iPad Air 5 Models Are Up to 17% Cheaper Today!

Authored by: Jade Bryan
If you're on a tight budget and looking for a powerful tablet for work or school purposes, Apple is helping you out with the latest iPad Air (2022) deal on Amazon. The 5th gen iPad Air (review) drops to $499 from its original $599 cost. This nets you a Benjamin or up to 17 percent discount.

Both the Wi-Fi and cellular models and storage configurations in all colors of Apple's iPad Air 5 get the same $100 discount. Meaning, the base Wi-Fi only model with 64GB memory is now listed for $499. Meanwhile, if you prefer tapping 5G connectivity, the cellular iPad variant is available starting from $649.

Apple's iPad Air with a snappy M1 chip that can perform all tasks

The iPad Air (2022) is the first on its line to run on Apple's M1 chipset. This gives plenty of horsepower to the slab that can be useful in handling multiple apps at the same time. It can even run photo or video editing programs at ease compared to other tablets in the same price range. Similarly, it takes all sorts of games, including those graphics-intensive titles.

The slab easily lasts more than a day of use, thanks to the 7600mAh (28.6 Wh) battery. Filling the device's juice is taken care of a USB-C port that features fast charging. At the same time, the port is utilized to mirror your iPad's screen into monitors through DisplayPort technology.

Apple iPad Air 2022
Most Apple tablets coming out lately are equipped with USB-C port instead of Lighting connector like the iPad Air 2022. / © NextPit

At the front of the iPad Air is a sharp and clear 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It supports the latest Apple Pencil 2 for writing and sketching while the magnetic connector ensures compatibility with official or third-party keyboard accessories for your typing needs.

The deal has been available for a couple of days on Amazon. Knowing Apple, you might need to take advantage of this iPad Air sale while it's still up. So which color or setup are you considering getting? Tell us in the comment section.

