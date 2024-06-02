While Apple just launched the new iPad Air , the paltry hardware upgrades might not totally convince you. So if you're still in for the previous iPad Air, the good thing is the 256 GB variant of the tablet has fallen to a new record low at $549 on Amazon.

This slashes the price of the iPad Air 5 (2022) by $200, which is 27 percent lower from the launch price at $749 of the device. Keep in mind that only the blue, graphite, and purple are listed with this sale.

Why the iPad Air 5 (2022) makes a better buy than the iPad Air 6

The iPad Air 5 (review) is still a popular tablet option even though Apple already refreshed the line. It still offers premium hardware and capable hardware despite getting long in the tooth. Hence, it makes it a better pick if you don't want to splurge on the newer model.

Specifically with the build and design, the iPad Air 5 looks identical to the new generation. It has a modern look with tolerable bezels while the entire aluminum chassis feels sleek and lightweight. The selfie camera positioning is in portrait mode, which is unlike in the 2024 iPad Air with the snapper placed on the longer side. Regardless, it's a small difference that won't matter for many.

The Apple iPad Air M1 (2022) features a 10.9-inch Retina LCD screen and compatible with the Apple Pencil 2nd gen. / © nextpit

While in performance, the Apple M1 chipset the iPad Air 5 runs on is a solid performer even today. The M2 in the 2024 iPad Air is only slightly faster in terms of processor and graphics. At the same time, the iPad Air offers comparable battery life as with the successor.

The only major shortcoming in the iPad Air 5 compared to the iPad Air 6 is the support for the Apple Pencil Pro. But again, this is only a concern for artists that want the advantages of the pencil such as the squeeze feature.

Do you think the iPad Air 5 is still a compelling tablet purchase now that it has fallen to a new best price? Let us know your answers in the comments.