The iPad Air 5 at $100 Price Off May Be Apple's Best Prime Day Deal

Apple is discounting a lot of its devices during today's Amazon Prime Day , but its best offer might be on the iPad Air (2022) . The sleek and powerful iPad tablet returns to its best price of $499 (17 percent off), which is the biggest reduction we've seen in several weeks.

The Wi-Fi iPad Air 5 (2022) with 64 GB storage regularly costs $599, so you get to take home $100 for this deal. This price is available for all colors except for pink. The 256 GB is also discounted which is now down to $649 (13 percent off) from $749. And even better, all of these are open for Prime and non-prime members.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) The Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) returns to its best price on Amazon during the Prime Day sale. To device database

Apple's iPad Air 5 has Pro performance and Mini price

We reviewed the Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) a couple of times, and it is proven to be a phenomenal tablet even today. The iPad Air is the first non-pro iPad that gets the custom Apple M1 chipset and makes it as snappy as the more expensive models. It also has an 8 GB of RAM along with a 12 MP main camera that records 4K video and a sharp 12 MP selfie snapper.

When it comes to design, the iPad Air boasts an aluminum chassis with thin bezels wrapping the bright 10.9-inch Retina display. This panel is scratch-resistant and supports the Apple Pencil 2nd generation for writing and sketching. There are stereo speakers around the device that produce good sound output.

With the iPad Air, you can fully use both the Apple Magic Keyboard and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. / © nextpit

What we even like more about the fifth-generation iPad Air is its excellent battery life that lasts multiple days in combined usage. Plus, the slab has a newer USB-C port for charging, which is planned to replace the Lightning port across all Apple devices.

If you're looking for other offers and bargains, you can check our 2023 Prime Day hub. Likewise, do you think the iPad Air is worth this price?